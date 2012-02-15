(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 15 -
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-term counterparty
credit rating on Norway-based Eksportfinans ASA to 'BB+' from 'BBB+' and its short-term
counterparty credit rating to 'B' from 'A-2'. The outlook is negative. At the same time we
removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Nov.
24, 2011. Eksportfinans' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bb+'.