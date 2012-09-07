(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- The owners of Denmark-based mortgage provider DLR Kredit A/S are recapitalizing the company to comply with the EU's Capital Requirements Directive IV.

-- We are revising our assessment of the company's capital and earnings score to "strong" from "adequate".

-- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on the company, and removing the long-term rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with positive implications on June 18, 2012.

-- The outlook is positive, reflecting our expectation that the recapitalization and sustained stable business development could lead to an upgrade.

Rating Action

On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Denmark-based mortgage provider DLR Kredit A/S, and removed the long-term rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with positive implications on June 18, 2012. The outlook is positive.

Rationale

The rating action acknowledges efforts by DLR Kredit's owners to recapitalize the company to comply with the EU's Capital Requirements Directive IV.

The recapitalization program will run until 2019 and involve multiple rights issues and hybrid capital issues. Most of the capital increase will be completed by year-end 2014.

We view a hybrid Tier 1 capital instrument issued by DLR Kredit as part of the recapitalization as having "intermediate equity content" as defined by our hybrid capital criteria.

An initial rights issue under the recapitalization plan and the hybrid capital instrument have been subscribed in full by PRAS A/S, a company owned by the same banks that own DLR Kredit.

We have revised our assessment of DLR Kredit's capital and earnings to "strong" from "adequate", as our criteria define those terms, to reflect the anticipated improvement in capital. However, we are not raising the ratings immediately as our criteria require the company to demonstrate a continued stable business performance commensurate with a 'A-' rating. We note that DLR Kredit's business model is concentrated and focused primarily on the Danish agricultural sector. In particular, we will pay attention to margin development in assessing the company's business performance.

The repayment of government-owned hybrid capital instruments, which is part of the recapitalization plan, does not affect our view on DLR Kredit's capitalization as these instruments have not been included in our core capital measure, namely total adjusted capital.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the recapitalization and sustained stable business development in line with that of the company's 'A-'-rated peers could lead to an upgrade. It also reflects our expectation that DLR Kredit will continue to lend to the agricultural, cooperative housing, residential rental property, and commercial real estate sectors, thereby remaining a specialized product provider for its owner-banks. Furthermore, we expect the Danish mortgage market to remain a stable source of funding.

We expect the company's business volume growth to level out over the next three years, but that revenue generation will remain steady due to gradually increasing margins. We think that credit losses will remain elevated compared with those of 2000-2007 but will remain below average for the Danish banking system.

We could raise the ratings to reflect a sustained stable financial performance commensurate with a 'A-' rating.

We could revise the outlook to stable or lower the ratings if the Danish agricultural sector's financial performance deteriorates, triggering a material increase in the company's credit losses and/or non-performing assets, thereby pressuring our assessment of its business position.

The ratings could also come under pressure if the financial performance of other sectors of the Danish economy were to weaken, leading to a similar impact on the company's performance.

Finally, the ratings could come under pressure if the capital increase does not materialize as planned.

Ratings Score Snapshot

To From

SACP bbb bbb

Anchor bbb+ bbb+

Business Position Adequate (0) Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Adequate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average Average

and Adequate (0) and Adequate (0)

Support +1 +1

GRE Support 0 0

Group Support 0 0

Sovereign Support +1 +1

Additional Factors -1 0

