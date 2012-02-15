Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'B+' issue rating on the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes due 2017 by Core Education and Consulting Solutions Inc. (CECS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Core Education & Technologies Ltd. (CORE; B+/Stable/--). CORE and some of its subsidiaries will guarantee the notes, which will be issued under rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act.

We affirmed the issue rating because we believe CECS is a core subsidiary of CORE and the companies can together meet an escrow shortfall, if any, for the issue. Moreover, the escrow amount will be retained by a higher rated trustee and escrow agent, BNY Mellon N.A. (AA-/Negative/A-1+), until the parent guarantee is in place.

CORE has not yet received consent from some banks for extending the guarantee to the issue. The company has put in place an escrow mechanism to earmark funds for banks. Under the escrow, initial bond proceeds would be released directly to some banks and, if the consent from banks is not received within 45 days of the issue, the company will need to redeem the bonds in full. In such an event, there could be a shortfall in the escrow account of about US$63 million, excluding unpaid and accrued interest.

We expect CORE to implicitly support any requirement for repayment by CECS, which we assess as core to the consolidated entity. We expect CECS and CORE to meet any escrow shortfall on redemption if the escrow release conditions are not met. This could be through use of available unutilized bank facilities at the parent level.

We understand from our interaction with some lenders that the process for granting consent is in the advanced stages and may be completed before the escrow end date, likely reducing the shortfall amount.

In our view, CORE's liquidity will remain "adequate," as defined in our criteria, irrespective of the notes issuance. We have not included the bond proceeds in our liquidity assessment. However, we have assumed roll over of all working capital facilities, some of which will get repaid and replaced by other borrowings. We believe the proposed issuance enforces tighter financial covenants for future repatriation of funds from the U.S. to India, but we expect the company to meet those covenants.

After the escrow release conditions are met and the parent guarantee is in place, the proposed notes will carry the rating derived from the 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on CORE. The issue rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

