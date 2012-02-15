(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed Neptuno CLO I's performance by applying our counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.

-- Following our review, we have raised our ratings on the class B-1, B-2, C, E-1, E-2 notes, and Y combination notes.

-- Additionally, we have lowered our ratings on the class A-T and A-R notes, and affirmed our ratings on the class D notes and Z combination notes.

-- Neptuno CLO I is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Neptuno CLO I B.V.'s class B-1, B-2, C, E-1, E-2 notes, and Y combination notes. At the same time, we have lowered our ratings on the class A-T and A-R notes. Additionally, we have affirmed our ratings on the class D notes and Z combination notes (see list below).

Neptuno I is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in May 2007 and its reinvestment period ends in November 2014. The transaction is managed by Bankia S.A.

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis to assess the transaction's performance, using data from the latest available trustee report, dated December 2011. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and reviewed it under our counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

We note that the overcollateralization test results for all classes of notes have improved significantly since our previous review of this transaction (see "Transaction Update: Neptuno CLO I B.V.," published on April 16, 2010). Since then, the weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has also increased.

Additionally, our analysis indicates that the weighted-average maturity of the portfolio has decreased. We have also observed a general improvement in the portfolio's credit quality. For instance, assets rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-') have decreased to 11.27% of the portfolio balance from 12.81% at our previous review. We have also seen a decrease in assets that we consider to be defaulted (i.e., debt obligations of obligors rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D') to 1.18% from 3.16% of the portfolio's balance. In our view, these factors have resulted in lower scenario default rates (SDRs) for all rating categories.

We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class, which we then compared with its respective SDR to determine the rating level for each class of notes. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing, the weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for all classes of notes, in conjunction with different interest-rate stress scenarios.

At closing, Neptuno I entered into several derivative obligations, to purchase non-euro-denominated assets and also to mitigate the associated risk of currency movements. The purchase of non-euro-denominated assets may be funded by advances from the class A-R variable funding notes (see "Presale: Neptuno CLO I B.V.," published on March 7, 2007).

We consider that the documentation for these derivatives do not fully reflect our counterparty criteria. At same time, we consider that the replacement language relating to the class A-R notes does not fully reflect our collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (See "CDO Spotlight: 'A-1' Short-Term Rating Required For Investors In CDO Variable Funding Notes," published on May 24, 2011).

As such, we have conducted our cash flow analysis assuming that the transaction does not benefit from support from the derivatives. Based on our analysis, and taking into account the replacement language in the transaction documents relating to the class A-R notes, we have lowered our credit ratings on the class A-T and A-R notes to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA (sf)'--the equivalent of our long-term issuer credit rating on the counterparty.

In our view, our cash flow analysis and the reduction in our SDRs indicate that the credit enhancement available to the class B, C, and E notes is commensurate with higher rating levels than we previously assigned. We have therefore raised to 'A+ (sf)' from 'A- (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch positive our ratings on the class B-1 and B-2 notes, raised to 'BBB+ (sf)' from 'BBB (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch positive our rating on the class C notes, and raised to 'B (sf)' from 'B- (sf)' our ratings on the class E-1 and E-2 notes.

Although several positive indicators show an improvement in the transaction's overall performance since our previous review, our analysis indicates that the level of credit enhancement available for the class D notes is currently unable to withstand our stress scenarios and probabilities of default at the 'BBB' category rating level. We have therefore affirmed and removed from CreditWatch positive our 'BB+ (sf)' rating on the class D notes.

The improvements we have seen in the transaction's performance since our previous review have benefited the class E notes to the extent that we consider to be commensurate with higher ratings than we previously assigned. We have therefore raised to 'B (sf)' from 'B- (sf)' our ratings on the class E-1 and E-2 notes.

The class Y combination notes comprise of Neptuno CLO I's class C and subordinated notes.We have raised to 'BBB+ (sf)' from 'BBB- (sf)' our rating on the class Y notes to reflect the effects that the transaction's performance has had on the class C notes.

The class Z combination notes comprise Neptuno CLO I's subordinated notes and also hold "Obligation Assimilable du Tresor"--securities issued by the French treasury--as components. On Jan. 13, 2012, we lowered to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'AAA (sf)' our rating on the class Z combination notes, following our downgrade of the Republic of France (see "Research Update: France's Unsolicited Long-Term Ratings Lowered To 'AA+'; Outlook Negative"). Today, we have affirmed our 'AA+ (sf)' rating on these notes, to reflect our unchanged rating on the Republic of France.

