(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 07 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report
entitled, 'Rating EMEA & APAC Engineering & Construction Companies', and
corresponding compendium report. This is part of its ongoing series of Sector
Credit Factors reports which show how the agency applies its corporate rating
methodology to corporate sub sectors.
In order to increase transparency, the compendium report illustrates how the
various sector credit factors contained within Fitch's criteria for rating
Engineering & Construction companies are applied to five point-in-time examples
from the agency's portfolio of publicly-rated engineering & construction
companies.
Issuers covered in the compendium report include Vinci SA, Ferrovial SA,
and Obrascon Huarte Lain SA, Abengoa SA, & Yuksel Insaat AS.
Both reports are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating EMEA and APAC Engineering and
Construction Companies
here