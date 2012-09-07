(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 07 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Prologis European Properties Fund II FCP --------------- 07-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Luxembourg
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Sep-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
===============================================================================