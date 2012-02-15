(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn Tunisia's five major banks' Support Ratings at '3'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The affirmation of Societe Tunisienne de Banque (STB), Banque Nationale Agricole (BNA), Banque de l'Habitat (BH), Banque Internationale Arabe de Tunisie (BIAT) and Amen Bank (AB)'s Support Ratings reflects Fitch's assessment of the likelihood of these banks receiving support from the Tunisian state ('BBB-'/Negative), should this become necessary. Given the state's close control over STB, BNA and BH, and the importance of all five banks to the local banking system, Fitch believes that the state's propensity to support these is high. However, in light of uncertainties about the state's ability to do so, the agency regards the probability of support as moderate.

Fitch has withdrawn the five major Tunisian banks' Support Ratings as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.

The rating actions are as follows:

Societe Tunisienne de Banque

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; withdrawn

Banque Nationale Agricole

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; withdrawn

Banque de l'Habitat

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; withdrawn

Banque Internationale Arabe de Tunisie

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; withdrawn

Amen Bank

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; withdrawn