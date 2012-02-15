Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' issue rating to the proposed $475 million incremental senior secured term loan (the Tranche B loan) due March 2019, issued by Dutch semiconductor manufacturer NXP B.V. (B+/Stable/--) and its subsidiary NXP Funding LLC (together, NXP). The issue rating on the Tranche B loan is in line with the corporate credit rating on NXP B.V. We have also assigned a recovery rating of '4' to the Tranche B loan, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.

The ratings on the Tranche B loan are subject to our satisfactory review of the final documentation.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' issue rating on NXP's senior secured debt facilities. The recovery rating on these facilities remains unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the event of default.

We also affirmed the 'BB' issue rating on NXP's super senior debt, which includes a EUR458 million forward-start facility. The '1' recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged, reflecting our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default.

We understand that NXP will use the proceeds of the Tranche B loan, along with drawings on the group's revolving credit facility, to fully refinance its euro- and U.S. dollar-denominated unsecured notes.

Our issue rating on NXP's euro- and U.S. dollar-denominated unsecured notes is unchanged at 'B'. The recovery rating on the unsecured notes is '5', reflecting our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. We expect to withdraw these ratings when the unsecured notes are repaid.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS

We understand that the Tranche B loan due 2019 will benefit from the same terms and conditions as the existing $1 billion senior secured loan ($995 million outstanding as of Jan. 1, 2012) due April 2017.

Recovery prospects for the Tranche B loan are supported by our assumption that, in a default, the group would be reorganized rather than liquidated. This reflects our view that NXP would retain sufficient intellectual property and customer relationships for a sustainable business model.

In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. Under our hypothetical scenario, we envisage, among other things, declining revenues as a result of a significant macroeconomic and industry slowdown, a significant drop in operating margins, and meaningful capital expenditure and research and development commitments.

We have revised our hypothetical year of default to 2016, from 2015 previously, as we assume that NXP will be unable to refinance debt maturing that year. We have revised our assumptions for the default scenario because we believe that the proposed transaction (the Tranche B loan and associated refinancing) largely mitigates refinancing risks in 2015. We assume that the EUR458 million forward-start facility due 2015 would be refinanced and would remain outstanding at our simulated point of default.

At our hypothetical point of default in 2016, EBITDA would decline to about $440 million.

We estimate the stressed enterprise value at the point of hypothetical default to be approximately $2.48 billion (assuming proportionate consolidation of NXP's subsidiary Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Co. Pte. Ltd. ), based on a combination of market-multiple and discounted cash flow approaches. We value the core NXP business, other nonguarantors, and NXP's 62% stake in SSMC separately when determining the overall value of the group. We assign a stressed enterprise value to SSMC at a higher multiple than we do to the remaining NXP operations.

After taking these factors into account and deducting the costs of enforcement and other priority liabilities of about $275 million, we arrive at a net enterprise value of about $2.21 billion. We assume that the group would have repaid the super senior notes maturing in 2013, before our hypothetical default, and therefore super senior debt would comprise only the EUR458 million forward-start facility, which we assume would be refinanced in full in 2015.

With about $3.05 billion outstanding at default for senior secured debtholders, we see recovery within the 30%-50% range, translating into a recovery rating of '4' on the various senior secured debt instruments.