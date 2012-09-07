(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 -

Summary analysis -- Basler Kantonalbank --------------------------- 07-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA+/Negative/A-1+ Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Oct-2001 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating AA+/Negative/A-1+

SACP aa-

Anchor a

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Strong (0)

Support +2

GRE Support +2

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Extremely high likelihood of support from the Canton of Basel-City, facilitated by full ownership and a statutory guarantee.

-- Very strong financial profile and sound asset quality.

-- Very strong customer franchise in home region.

Weaknesses:

-- Comparably low profitability of majority-owned subsidiary, Bank Coop.

-- Limited growth prospects in saturated Basel-City banking market.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Rating Services' outlook on Basler Kantonalbank (BKB) is negative, reflecting growing economic imbalances in Switzerland stemming from residential real estate price increases over the past three years and associated risks for the high asset quality of the bank's mortgage loan book.