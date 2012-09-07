Sept 07 - The European Central Bank has addressed a significant concern regarding its
intervention in eurozone sovereign bond markets by renouncing any claim to seniority over
private sector creditors in its new bond buying programme, Fitch Ratings says.
ECB President Mario Draghi said Thursday that the Eurosystem expects pari passu
treatment with private creditors regarding bonds bought via Outright Monetary
Transactions (OMTs).
As we said in a special report, Sovereign Rating Implications of External
Support, Bond Purchases and Seniority, published 24 August, the de facto
seniority of the ECB, shown in its exclusion from the Greek government bond
restructuring in April, threatened to compromise the potential positive impact
of bond purchases by increasing the risk premium that private investors demand
for their implied subordination.
The ECB will consider OMTs for countries that request support from the European
Financial Stability Facility /European Stability Mechanism (EFSF/ESM) and sign up
to the accompanying programmes, Draghi said. Bond buying will be subject to
"strict and effective conditionality" and will cease if there is "non-compliance
with the macroeconomic adjustment or precautionary programme."
In announcing that the Eurosystem "intends to clarify in the legal act
concerning Outright Monetary Transactions that it accepts the same (pari passu)
treatment as private or other creditors? in accordance with the terms of such
bonds," the ECB should have helped address subordination concerns. However, the
ESM in its current form will enjoy explicit seniority over private creditors, so
a combination of ESM and ECB support would still imply some subordination of
existing creditors.
OMTs should help reduce the risk of self-fulfilling liquidity crises, which
would be credit positive for the affected sovereign, although as we said in
August, a key consideration is whether official intervention signalled a loss of
market access. If so, the implied loss of financing flexibility and reliance on
policy-conditional funding would not be consistent with a rating above the 'BBB'
category unless this situation was judged to be short-lived. We would determine
the credit and rating implications of financial support for eurozone sovereigns
on a case-by-case basis.
As we have previously said, in the case of Spain, a request for EFSF/ESM
support, especially if supported by secondary market purchases by the ECB, would
significantly reduce the risk of a self-fulfilling liquidity crisis and help the
Spanish government retain access to affordable market financing. As such it
would not prompt a negative rating action from Fitch.
OMTs may also be considered "for member states currently under a macroeconomic
adjustment programme when they will be regaining bond market access." As such,
the programme could help smooth the re-entry of Ireland back into the bond
market - a process that has begun with bill and bond sales this summer.
While a positive move, ultimately the stabilisation of eurozone sovereign
ratings will hinge on the success of the kind of economic and fiscal adjustment
programmes that OMT purchases will be tied to.
The ECB's existing sovereign bond buying programme, the Securities Market
Programme (SMP), has been terminated, and bonds bought under the SMP will be
held to maturity with their creditor status unaltered, Draghi said.