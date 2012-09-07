Sept 07 -

OVERVIEW

-- In Fastnet 3, 90+ day delinquencies have continued to increase sharply since our previous full review in January 2011.

-- Based on the high level of 90+ day delinquencies, combined with a lack of repossessions and realized losses, we have assumed that the transaction is undercollateralized.

-- As a result, we have lowered our ratings on all classes of notes in this transaction.

-- Fastnet 3 is an Irish RMBS transaction with loans originated by Permanent TSB.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Fastnet Securities 3 Ltd.'s class A1 and A2 notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions reflect continued increases in 90+ day arrears and decline in Irish house prices, since our previous full review of this transaction in January 2011.

Lender forbearance measures and existing legal and regulatory frameworks in Ireland have kept repossessions low, with little realized losses to date. We have addressed these risks through assuming that all loans with arrears greater than nine monthly payments are in default and will result in losses. This has led us to conclude that the transaction is effectively undercollateralized.

In analyzing this transaction, we have applied our general criteria for assigning and monitoring ratings (see "Principles Of Credit Ratings," published on Feb. 16, 2011).

We have analyzed the credit quality of the assets in this transaction through conducting loan-level analyses of the mortgage pools. For each loan in the pool, our analysis estimated the foreclosure frequency and the loss severity and, by multiplying the foreclosure frequency by the loss severity, the potential loss associated with each loan. To quantify the potential losses associated with the entire pool, we calculated a weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and a weighted-average loss severity (WALS) at each rating level. The product of these two variables estimates the required loss protection, in the absence of any additional factors. We assume that the probability of foreclosure is a function of both borrower and loan characteristics, and to become more likely (and the realized loss on a loan more severe) as the economic environment deteriorates.