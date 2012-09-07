Sept 07 -
OVERVIEW
-- In Fastnet 3, 90+ day delinquencies have continued to increase sharply
since our previous full review in January 2011.
-- Based on the high level of 90+ day delinquencies, combined with a lack
of repossessions and realized losses, we have assumed that the transaction is
undercollateralized.
-- As a result, we have lowered our ratings on all classes of notes in
this transaction.
-- Fastnet 3 is an Irish RMBS transaction with loans originated by
Permanent TSB.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Fastnet Securities 3
Ltd.'s class A1 and A2 notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions reflect continued increases in 90+ day arrears and
decline in Irish house prices, since our previous full review of this
transaction in January 2011.
Lender forbearance measures and existing legal and regulatory frameworks in
Ireland have kept repossessions low, with little realized losses to date. We
have addressed these risks through assuming that all loans with arrears
greater than nine monthly payments are in default and will result in losses.
This has led us to conclude that the transaction is effectively
undercollateralized.
In analyzing this transaction, we have applied our general criteria for
assigning and monitoring ratings (see "Principles Of Credit Ratings,"
published on Feb. 16, 2011).
We have analyzed the credit quality of the assets in this transaction through
conducting loan-level analyses of the mortgage pools. For each loan in the
pool, our analysis estimated the foreclosure frequency and the loss severity
and, by multiplying the foreclosure frequency by the loss severity, the
potential loss associated with each loan. To quantify the potential losses
associated with the entire pool, we calculated a weighted-average foreclosure
frequency (WAFF) and a weighted-average loss severity (WALS) at each rating
level. The product of these two variables estimates the required loss
protection, in the absence of any additional factors. We assume that the
probability of foreclosure is a function of both borrower and loan
characteristics, and to become more likely (and the realized loss on a loan
more severe) as the economic environment deteriorates.