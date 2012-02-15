(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 15 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have observed an increase in the credit enhancement available for all classes of rated notes in Skellig Rock, and an overall improvement in the credit quality of the portfolio.

-- Following a credit and cash flow analysis, and the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria, we have raised our ratings on the class C, D, and E notes.

-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, A-2a, A-2b, A-3, and B notes.

-- Skellig Rock is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on all rated classes of notes in Skellig Rock B.V.

Specifically, we have:

-- Raised our ratings on the class C, D, and E notes; and

-- Affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, A-2a, A-2b, A-3, and B notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance--using data from the latest available trustee report dated Dec. 30, 2011--and a cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent transaction developments and applied our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available for all the rated classes of notes has increased since we took rating action in the transaction on Feb. 24, 2010 (see "Transaction Update: Skellig Rock B.V."). In our opinion, this is due to an increase in the portfolio's aggregate collateral balance, as a result of higher recoveries than previously assumed on assets that we considered to be defaulted (i.e., rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D'). From the December 2011 trustee report, we have observed an improvement in the coverage tests, which are all currently passing, and also an increase in the weighted-average spread to 3.24% from 2.79%.

In addition, our analysis indicates that the portfolio's weighted-average maturity has decreased since our February 2010 review. Together with a general improvement in the portfolio's credit quality--such as a decrease in assets rated 'CCC+', 'CCC', or 'CCC-' to 5.82% from 11.95%--these factors have resulted in a reduction of our scenario default rates (SDRs) for all rating categories in our analysis of this transaction.

We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing, the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios, using alternative default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

From our analysis, 13.24% of the performing assets are non-euro-denominated, and are hedged under specific cross-currency swap agreements. In our opinion, the documentation for these cross-currency swaps does not fully reflect our 2010 counterparty criteria. Hence, our cash flow analysis has considered scenarios where the currency swap does not perform and where, as a result, the transaction is exposed to changes in currency rates.

Our credit and cash flow analyses, without giving credit to the cross-currency swap counterparties, indicate that the credit enhancement available to the class A1, A-2a, A-2b, A-3, and B notes is at a level that is commensurate with our current ratings on these notes. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on these notes.

Based on our credit and cash flow analyses, we consider that the credit enhancement available to the class C, D, and E notes is now consistent with higher ratings than previously assigned. We have therefore raised our ratings on all these classes of notes. As our ratings on these notes are lower than those on the cross-currency swap counterparties in the transaction, they are not constrained by our ratings on the cross-currency swap counterparties.

None of the ratings on the notes was constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test that we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

Skellig Rock is a managed cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. It closed in November 2006 and is managed by GSO Capital Partners International LLP.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.