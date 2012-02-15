(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned TruckLease S.A.,
Compartment No. 2's upcoming issue of class A, B, C, and D notes
expected ratings as follows:
EUR58.6m (up to EUR100m) class A notes, due May 2014:
'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable,
EUR9m class B notes, due September 2014: 'AAsf(exp)';
Outlook Stable,
EUR15.7m class C notes, due January 2015: 'Asf(exp)';
Outlook Stable,
EUR9m class D notes, due May 2015: 'BBBsf(exp)'; Outlook
Stable
EUR23.3m Subordinated Note, unrated
The final ratings will be contingent upon the receipt of
final documents conforming to the information already received
and a satisfactory review of legal opinions to support the
agency's analytical approach.
The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio
of lease and hire purchase contracts originated by NL Mobil
Lease GmbH and its wholly owned subsidiaries UTA-Leasing GmbH
and Kogel Lease GmbH. NL Mobil is ultimately 100% owned by ALBIS
Leasing AG. The initial portfolio is EUR109m,
although it can be increased up to EUR150.7m. The receivables
are secured by the financed vehicles and are granted exclusively
to German residents. The transaction will have a short six-month
revolving period. Approximately 88% of the leases are on trucks
and trailers, around 6% relate to cars with the remainder backed
by leases on automobile related assets (5%), e.g. buses, and
other equipment (1%). Fitch notes that the assets are not
standard assets seen in typical auto ABS transactions.
The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the
originators' underwriting and servicing procedures, the agency's
expectations of future asset performance, the available credit
enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure.
During the replenishment period the amortising portfolio
amounts will be refilled by new assets. In addition it is
intended to increase the asset balance up to EUR150.7m. A
portion of these additional assets will be repurchased by the
originators from Eurydike Funding Inc. - an ABCP of NL Mobil
which securitises similar assets as TruckLease S.A., Compartment
No. 2. The remainder will come from the originators' new
business. At the same time, additional class A notes will be
issued to finance the additional purchases, increasing the class
A note balance up to EUR100m from EUR58.6m initially.
If the ramp-up plan is fully accomplished, the credit
enhancement for the class A, B, C and D notes will be 35.7%,
29.7%, 19.3% and 13.3%, respectively with higher enhancement
levels if the maximum class A balance is not achieved. Lessees
are predominantly self-employed individuals (micro-SME's), who
can all be allocated to one industry - transportation. The
portfolio is relatively small compared to typical auto ABS
transactions, with only 3,063 contracts and 1,371 obligors. The
average obligor balance is significantly higher compared to
other auto ABS transactions. However, the transaction is not
exposed to obligors in excess of 0.5% because the eligibility
criteria in the transaction documents limit the maximum
concentration to any one customer to a maximum of 0.5% of the
total portfolio. Hence, in the agency's view the transaction
contains elements of both an ABS as well as an SME
securitisation. Fitch, therefore, used a combination of these
rating approaches when analysing the transaction.
When deriving its portfolio default risk assumptions, Fitch
applied its Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate
Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs), dated 1 June 2011 and
available at www.fitchratings.com. To size the risk of default,
the agency used its proprietary Portfolio Credit Model (PCM).
This resulted in a base case portfolio default rate of 7.2%,
which is higher than the base case default rates typically
assumed for other auto ABS transactions rated by Fitch.
Fitch applied its EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria, dated
July 2011, when deriving base case recovery rate assumptions.
The agency observed that historical recovery rates have been
high compared to typical auto ABS transactions. Individual base
case recovery rates were assumed for "trucks and trailer" (80%),
"cars" (70%) and "automobile related" (80%). Given the
heterogeneous nature of the asset class "other", Fitch decided
not to give any credit to recoveries from this sub-group. In
line with its criteria, the agency applied recovery stress
haircuts to its base case assumptions. A stress haircut between
median and high (eg 55% for 'AAAsf') was assumed for all
sub-groups. This haircut reflects Fitch's concern that the
second-hand markets for collateral such as trucks or trailers
can be less liquid and more volatile than the used car market.
Fitch notes that the origination process at NL Mobil and its
subsidiaries, which is conducted together with Gallinat Bank,
has weaknesses in comparison to larger originators. In
particular the origination process is less standardised. The
decision whether a lease contract is granted or not depends on a
small group of experienced staff, which leads to key staff risk.
Gallinat Bank acts as servicer of the leases (with the
originators acting as sub-servicers). Since it is not rated, a
timely detection of a deterioration in its servicing capacity
might not always be possible. To mitigate this risk, the
transaction benefits from a back-up servicer from closing
onwards. Sitel GmbH acts as the back-up servicer and is
committed to rapidly taking over key servicing functions should
Gallinat Bank default in its capacity as servicer. In Fitch's
opinion, the back up servicing procedure is well organized
compared to other German auto ABS transactions, which is
positively viewed by the agency.
TruckLease S.A. is a Luxembourg securitisation vehicle.
Compartment No. 2 is the second compartment of the issuer. The
first compartment, Compartment No. 1, was rated by Fitch in
February 2011.
A presale report, including further information on
transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and
material sources of information that were used to prepare the
credit rating will be available shortly at www.fitchratings.com.