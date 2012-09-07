Sept 07 - The decision of the UK government to partially
disburse frozen aid to Rwanda could mark the start of a more demanding
relationship between Rwanda and international donors, Fitch Ratings says.
The conditionality of the UK's aid disbursements could mark the start of
international donors taking tougher stance towards Rwanda. The UK said it was
paying out half of the aid it had frozen last July in recognition of Rwanda's
engagement with internationally backed peace efforts in eastern Democratic
Republic of Congo. However, it also said that the decision to reschedule the
remaining GBP8m reflected "caution" about Rwanda's alleged involvement with M23,
an armed group active in destabilising that area.
We now expect other bilateral donors to take decisions on aid disbursements in
the coming months, with some waiting for the final UN report on the issue due in
November 2012. Nevertheless, we believe that Rwanda will continue to attract
significant aid flows from international donors, reflecting its strong track
record in poverty reduction and control of corruption.
The UK decision to disburse half of its frozen general budget support to Rwanda
will come as a relief for the latter's budget. Total grants (including general
budget support, sectoral and capital grants) from international donors account
for almost half of government revenue (44% of revenue in FY12), and the UK is
the biggest bilateral donor for general budget support. The GBP8m that the UK
will now pay out represents 0.2% of GDP or 0.7% of government revenue.
Fitch affirmed Rwanda's rating at 'B' in August 2012. The rating is supported by
solid economic policies and a track record of structural reforms, macroeconomic
stability and low government debt (22.8% of GDP). The rating is constrained by
structural weaknesses including low GDP per capita and limited economic
diversification. Potential further delays to aid disbursements increase downside
risks. Lower aid inflows could in particular affect growth, mainly through lower
public spending.
Should the issues relating to the alleged role played by Rwanda in eastern DRC
lead to a permanent deterioration in relationships with the donor community,
which is not our central scenario, marked fiscal adjustment would be necessary
to maintain public finance sustainability and the rating at the current level.
The UK froze general budget support to Rwanda last July, along with some other
bilateral donors, following allegations published in a draft UN Group of
Experts' report about Rwanda's relationship with M23. Rwanda disputed the
findings of the report and submitted an official counter argument to the UN
Security Council.