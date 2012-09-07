(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 07 - Fitch Ratings has published Swiss Reinsurance Company Limited's (Swiss
Re) 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings. Fitch has also published Swiss Re's 'A+'
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). Both ratings have Stable Outlooks.
Swiss Re's ratings are supported by very strong capitalisation, consistent
cross-cycle earnings generated by the core non-life reinsurance business and the
strength of the reinsurer's global franchise. The agency also views positively
the continued management of exposure to written credit derivatives, which has
markedly declined since 2008. Fitch views the main offsetting factor to the
ratings as the very high degree of leverage exhibited by the reinsurer, when
assessed through the agency's total financing commitments (TFC) ratio. The TFC
captures most forms of financial commitments, including financial debt,
operational debt, securitisations, certain derivative exposures and other
debt-like commitments.
Swiss Re's capital position, as measured by Fitch's risk-adjusted capital ratio,
was largely unchanged at H112 compared with end-2011. Shareholders' equity
increased by USD1.7bn to USD33bn (+5.4%) or USD0.6bn (+1.9%) excluding issued
contingent capital instruments. The agency anticipates that risk-adjusted
capitalisation will decrease modestly over the rating horizon, mainly due to a
proportionately higher capital charge for premiums written. This expectation
assumes the non-renewal of the 20% non-life quota share in place with Berkshire
Hathaway, which is due to expire at the end of 2012, and a high level of premium
growth as the reinsurer continues to expand its core reinsurance portfolio.
Risk-adjusted capitalisation is ultimately expected to remain supportive of the
current rating.
H112 results showed a marked improvement on those reported at H111, with the
core non-life reinsurance business benefiting from a sharply reduced catastrophe
loss burden. Premiums earned grew to USD11.9bn (+18.4%), while net income
increased to USD1.2bn (H111: USD0.3bn), with improved non-life reinsurance
technical results being partly offset by the recording of a USD1bn loss,
following the sale of the US Admin Re business. The improved non-life
reinsurance performance was reflected in a 35.7 percentage point improvement in
the combined ratio to 85.3% at H112 (H111: 121%).
Fitch views Swiss Re's still material, yet declining residual exposure to
written credit derivatives as a manageable risk for the group. The agency views
positively Swiss Re's de-risking in recent years as well as the repositioning of
the non-life reinsurance business, which has seen a reduction in weight of
casualty business in favour of a larger property book. Fitch attributes the
success of the core non-life reinsurance business in part to the development of
its global franchise and pursuit of a consistent but growth-orientated strategy.
Swiss Re's TFC ratio is estimated by Fitch at greater than 1.5x at H112, which
is among the highest TFC value of all insurers and reinsurers rated by Fitch
globally. The very high TFC ratio is influenced by both the remaining credit
derivatives exposures and large amounts of operating debt. However, the trend in
the TFC is favourable, and down from 1.7x in 2011 and a peak of approximately
6.2x in 2008. Fitch notes these TFC values exclude outstanding letters of
credit, which are not disclosed in Swiss Re's publicly available financial
reports, and are typically included in the TFC ratio.
Financial leverage remains in line with the current rating, increasing to 28% at
H112 (FY2011: 23%), following two debt issues in Q112 totalling approximately
USD1bn. Fitch anticipates that financial leverage will continue to decrease over
the rating horizon.
In calculating the financial leverage ratio, Fitch's analysis of Swiss Re's
financial accounts and other market data enable the agency to exclude debt
disclosed as operating debt in its calculation. Operating debt is a large
component of total debt for Swiss Re at 50.8% as of 30 June 2012. Fitch believes
that the operating debt is matched against assets that can fund its repayment
and meet serving requirements. Fuller disclosure by Swiss Re of its operating
debt may cause Fitch to revise its calculation of financial leverage and raise
it to a level outside Fitch's guidelines for the current rating with negative
implications.
The key rating drivers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Reduced TFC ratio below 1.2x, with other credit metrics remain close to
current levels
--Reduced gross financial leverage under 25%
--Maintenance of risk-adjusted basis capitalisation
The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Marked increase in TFC ratio above 2.0x
--Increased gross financial leverage above 35%
--Deterioration in risk-adjusted capitalisation for example due to high losses
eroding capital, excessive growth or further increased use of hybrid debt
--Weaker underwriting profitability relative to peers
Swiss Re is one of the largest global reinsurers with net premiums written of
USD13.6bn in 2011 and shareholders' equity (including minority interests) of
USD31.3bn at end-2011. The group transacts all lines of the non-life, life and
health reinsurance business and has 60 representative offices.