(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AA-/A-1+' ratings on Westpac Banking Corp. (Westpac) are unchanged following Westpac's 2012 First Quarter Trading Update.

While Westpac's quarterly net profit of about A$1.4 billion was marginally weaker compared with fiscal 2011 quarterly profitability it was within Standard & Poor's expectations at the current rating level. In a difficult operating environment Westpac's earning performance still remains good, by international standards. Subdued credit growth during the quarter, as well as marginally weaker interest margins, and marginally higher costs and impairment charges are within Standard & Poor's expectations and cause us no material concerns at the current rating level. Moreover, our rating outlook for Westpac remains stable.

Of greater interest to us, at the current strong rating level, is that funding and liquidity risks remain adequately managed, which has been the case at Westpac during fiscal 2012 despite unstable global debt markets mainly because of Euro-zone stresses. Our current rating and stable outlook factor in our expectation that these risks will remain adequately managed. The Australian major bank sector is potentially more highly-exposed to disruptions in global financial and debt markets than major bank sectors in other Asia-Pacific banking markets. This is mainly due to the relatively higher reliance of the Australian major bank sector on domestic and international wholesale funding. Our strong ratings and stable outlooks on the four Australian major banks, however, reflect our current view that these risks can be adequately managed.

In our opinion, Westpac's recent performance is also indicative of the bank's "strong" business position, "adequate" risk position, and continuing high systemic-importance in the Australian banking sector; at the current rating level. Our stable outlook implies that our most likely scenario, over the short to medium term, is no material change to our current view of these key rating factors.