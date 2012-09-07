(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Grupo Cooperativo Cajamar's (GCC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', Short-term IDR of 'F3' and Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

GCC is a cooperative group backed by a mutual support mechanism, whose central body is Cajamar Caja Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (Cajamar). GCC produces consolidated accounts and is supervised by the Bank of Spain. Risk management, liquidity and capital are established by the group and monitored by Cajamar as the central body. Fitch analyses the group on a consolidated basis and provides it with a full set of ratings, while the agency only gives Cajamar Long- and Short-term IDRs. These are fully based on GCC and the same drivers and sensitivities of GCC's Long- and Short-term IDRs applies to Cajamar's ratings.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - IDRS AND VR

The rating action follows the postponement of the merger between Cajamar and Caja Rural del Mediterraneo, Ruralcaja, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (Ruralcaja) to form Cajas Rurales Unidas, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito, which was originally expected to be completed by mid-2012.

The different legislative and regulatory changes for Spanish banks which are currently taking place have led the two entities to delay the completion of their integration process. Currently, the consummation of the merger is expected by end-2012 but could take place in more than six months.

The RWN reflects the integration risk associated with a merger process, as well as Ruralcaja's higher risk profile and lower capital base. The RWN also reflects the fact that Fitch will be reassessing GCC's financial fundamentals and credit profile on a stand-alone basis in the near term, as asset quality and liquidity appear to have weakened.

GCC's ratings reflect its strong retail franchise in Almeria, Malaga and Murcia, its stable deposit base, adequate profitability and robust capital levels. They also consider weakened asset quality, low impairment coverage and wholesale funding exposure.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VR

GCC's VR and IDR are sensitive to an even more protracted and deeper recessionary environment in Spain than currently assumed, which could further affect profitability and asset quality, an unanticipated liquidity shock and Fitch's updated assessment of GCC's funding and liquidity profile (including the level of asset encumbrance) in a challenging environment for funding due to intense domestic deposit competition, strong deleveraging and Fitch's expectation that access to public debt markets is likely to remain closed for most Spanish banks.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

GCC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect Fitch's view that there is a moderate probability that support from the Spanish authorities would be forthcoming, if required. This is due to GCC's importance in Almeria and Andalucia.

The Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a potential downgrade of the Spanish sovereign ratings or to a change in Fitch's assumptions regarding the authorities' propensity to support GCC.

SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES

Subordinated debt issued by Cajamar is notched down once from GCC's VR, in accordance with Fitch's assessment of this instrument's loss severity risk. Its rating is primarily sensitive to any change in GCC's VR.

The rating actions are as follows:

GCC:

Long-term IDR: 'BBB-' maintained on RWN

Short-term IDR: 'F3' maintained on RWN

Viability Rating: 'bbb-' maintained on RWN

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'

Cajamar:

Long-term IDR: 'BBB-' maintained on RWN

Short-term IDR: 'F3' maintained on RWN

State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'

Short-term debt: 'F3' maintained on RWN

Subordinated debt: 'BB+' maintained on RWN