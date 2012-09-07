Sept 07 - Several seasoned U.S. CMBS deals contain retail mall loans which are now seeing
losses in excess of the outstanding loan balance of late, according to Fitch Ratings.
Fitch maintains a Stable Outlook for the CMBS retail sector as a whole. That said, Fitch is
cautious of mall performance, particularly among second and third tier malls. Distressed malls
are feeling the effects of increased competition, downsizing of tenants, and consolidation of
anchor stores. As a result, many markets can no longer support multiple malls.
Fitch has been unable to rate some recent newly issued CMBS transactions with large mall
concentrations, more specifically in the single borrower or single asset sector.
