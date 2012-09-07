(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 07 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Saskatchewan (Province of) -------------------- 07-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Canada
State/Province: Saskatchewan
Primary SIC: International
affairs
Mult. CUSIP6: 803854
Mult. CUSIP6: 803913
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-May-2011 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
26-Nov-2008 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on the Province of Saskatchewan reflect what Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services considers to be the following positive factors:
-- Saskatchewan's economy enjoyed strong real and nominal GDP growth in
2011 following solid gains in 2010. Real GDP increased 3.6% in 2011, which
outpaced the national increase of 2.5%, and nominal GDP rose by what we view
as a very strong 13% according to the province's estimates. The gains were due
to better-than-expected crop yields, consumer spending, and business
investment. We estimate that GDP per capita was about C$67,800 in 2011.
Unemployment fell to 5.0% in 2011 from 5.2% in 2010 and employment rose 0.3%.
Saskatchewan had the lowest unemployment rate in the country in 2011. Public
and private investment in new machinery and equipment and construction reached
an all-time high. We expect real GDP to rise 2.8% in 2012 and nominal GDP
should grow 8.6%. Despite projected employment growth of about 1.0%, we expect
new entrants to the labor market to push up the unemployment rate slightly, to
5.1%.
-- Tax-supported debt, which includes direct debt and guarantees and is
net of sinking funds, declined modestly in fiscal 2012 (year ended March 31)
to C$4.2 billion. Direct debt followed reaching C$4.2 billion as well. They
both represented 31% of operating revenues at the end of fiscal 2012. Both
tax-supported debt and direct debt have been stable since fiscal 2009 and
their burdens have been falling since fiscal 2010 with rising operating
revenues. With fiscal 2013 tax-supported issuance limited to refinancing, we
don't expect much change in debt burdens: Tax-supported debt should be close
to 31% of projected operating revenues and represent about 6% of projected
nominal GDP.
-- Saskatchewan's liquidity levels remain solid, especially relative to
those of peers. At fiscal year-end 2012, the province had cash and temporary
investments of close to C$2.9 billion in addition to sinking fund holdings of
C$2.6 billion. Cash and investment holdings were down substantially from a
year earlier but sinking funds rose moderately. Saskatchewan has strong access
to capital markets for short- and long-term debt funding, in our opinion. We
expect that liquidity levels in fiscal 2013 will remain close to the fiscal
2012 year-end value.
-- The province, like all Canadian provinces, benefits from revenue
support through the federal government's Canada Health Transfer and Canada
Social Transfer payments. Total transfers represented C$2.2 billion in fiscal
2012, or about 17% of total revenues.
However, we believe Saskatchewan has significant economic and fiscal exposure
to the primary sector, offsetting these strengths. The province is a major
producer of wheat, potash, oil, and uranium and its revenues are closely
linked to the royalties and taxes those industries generate. The four
commodities are a large proportion of Saskatchewan's exports and are priced in
global markets. Swings in commodity prices can have a definite impact on
operating revenues. Operating revenue growth has been somewhat volatile in the
past, with annual rates ranging from a 12% decline to a 68% increase from
fiscal years 2002-2012. The establishment of a stabilization fund, the Growth
and Financial Security Fund (GFSF), has mitigated this risk somewhat.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the province's tax-supported
debt burden will remain low and stable, and that real GDP growth will be
continue to exceed 2% annually during our two-year outlook horizon. We expect
operating surpluses to be greater than 5% of operating revenues with
after-capital results close to balance and liquidity levels will remain solid.
Large and recurring after-capital deficits, coupled with a significant
long-term rise in the province's tax-supported debt burden and material
deterioration of liquidity levels could place downward pressure on the ratings.
Related Criteria And Research
Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010