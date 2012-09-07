(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 -

Summary analysis -- Saskatchewan (Province of) -------------------- 07-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Canada

State/Province: Saskatchewan

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-May-2011 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

26-Nov-2008 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on the Province of Saskatchewan reflect what Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers to be the following positive factors:

-- Saskatchewan's economy enjoyed strong real and nominal GDP growth in 2011 following solid gains in 2010. Real GDP increased 3.6% in 2011, which outpaced the national increase of 2.5%, and nominal GDP rose by what we view as a very strong 13% according to the province's estimates. The gains were due to better-than-expected crop yields, consumer spending, and business investment. We estimate that GDP per capita was about C$67,800 in 2011. Unemployment fell to 5.0% in 2011 from 5.2% in 2010 and employment rose 0.3%. Saskatchewan had the lowest unemployment rate in the country in 2011. Public and private investment in new machinery and equipment and construction reached an all-time high. We expect real GDP to rise 2.8% in 2012 and nominal GDP should grow 8.6%. Despite projected employment growth of about 1.0%, we expect new entrants to the labor market to push up the unemployment rate slightly, to 5.1%.

-- Tax-supported debt, which includes direct debt and guarantees and is net of sinking funds, declined modestly in fiscal 2012 (year ended March 31) to C$4.2 billion. Direct debt followed reaching C$4.2 billion as well. They both represented 31% of operating revenues at the end of fiscal 2012. Both tax-supported debt and direct debt have been stable since fiscal 2009 and their burdens have been falling since fiscal 2010 with rising operating revenues. With fiscal 2013 tax-supported issuance limited to refinancing, we don't expect much change in debt burdens: Tax-supported debt should be close to 31% of projected operating revenues and represent about 6% of projected nominal GDP.

-- Saskatchewan's liquidity levels remain solid, especially relative to those of peers. At fiscal year-end 2012, the province had cash and temporary investments of close to C$2.9 billion in addition to sinking fund holdings of C$2.6 billion. Cash and investment holdings were down substantially from a year earlier but sinking funds rose moderately. Saskatchewan has strong access to capital markets for short- and long-term debt funding, in our opinion. We expect that liquidity levels in fiscal 2013 will remain close to the fiscal 2012 year-end value.

-- The province, like all Canadian provinces, benefits from revenue support through the federal government's Canada Health Transfer and Canada Social Transfer payments. Total transfers represented C$2.2 billion in fiscal 2012, or about 17% of total revenues.

However, we believe Saskatchewan has significant economic and fiscal exposure to the primary sector, offsetting these strengths. The province is a major producer of wheat, potash, oil, and uranium and its revenues are closely linked to the royalties and taxes those industries generate. The four commodities are a large proportion of Saskatchewan's exports and are priced in global markets. Swings in commodity prices can have a definite impact on operating revenues. Operating revenue growth has been somewhat volatile in the past, with annual rates ranging from a 12% decline to a 68% increase from fiscal years 2002-2012. The establishment of a stabilization fund, the Growth and Financial Security Fund (GFSF), has mitigated this risk somewhat.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the province's tax-supported debt burden will remain low and stable, and that real GDP growth will be continue to exceed 2% annually during our two-year outlook horizon. We expect operating surpluses to be greater than 5% of operating revenues with after-capital results close to balance and liquidity levels will remain solid. Large and recurring after-capital deficits, coupled with a significant long-term rise in the province's tax-supported debt burden and material deterioration of liquidity levels could place downward pressure on the ratings.

