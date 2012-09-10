(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 10 - Fitch Ratings believes that reinsurers may be distracted into seeking improved
earnings fortunes through potentially higher-yielding - but unintentionally riskier - investment
strategies, rather than continuing to focus on disciplined underwriting. The agency views the
generally cautious approach taken so far to investment risk as being a key
factor in the sector's rating resilience to the unprecedented scale of
catastrophe losses seen in 2011.
Earnings sustainability is set to become more challenging for reinsurers in
2013, so the desire to improve earnings through higher investment yields could
expose companies to unforeseen investment risk.
Reinsurers have generally been cautious in their approach to investment
management in recent years. The sector has actively reduced exposure to troubled
peripheral eurozone sovereigns, sought to lower solvency volatility by
optimising the matching of assets and liabilities, as well as ensuring strong
liquidity by holding substantial cash balances. The consequence of this prudence
has been low-single-digit levels of investment return.
Increased earnings pressure in 2013 - through a combination of continuing low
investment yields, reduced technical profitability and diminishing prior year
reserve surpluses - could tempt reinsurers to seek higher returns through shifts
in investment strategies. Yet factors driving current macroeconomic uncertainty
have little historical precedence, including the eurozone sovereign debt crisis
and close-to-zero bond yields in most major economies. This could result in
reinsurers increasing exposure to assets that ultimately prove to be more
greatly exposed to a deterioration in the macroeconomic environment, serving to
weaken reinsurers' balance sheets.
The fact that the reinsurance sector was able to withstand the unprecedented
level of catastrophe losses in 2011 was greatly helped by the asset side of the
balance sheet, as reinsurers benefited from a positive change in unrealized
investment gains as interest rates moved lower. Had companies been carrying more
risk on the asset side, then it is likely that we would have seen a greater
number of negative rating actions.