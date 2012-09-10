Sept 10 -

Summary analysis -- Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. ----------------------- 10-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Real property

lessors, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 60683M

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Mar-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

20-Dec-2004 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

Rationale

The rating on Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. reflects its solid market position as Japan's largest diversified real estate company and its strong track record in large-scale, high value-added project development, backed by its strong real estate management and development capabilities, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and a relatively stable financial profile. Despite the stagnant domestic real estate market, relatively stable earnings from Mitsui Fudosan's portfolio of assets for lease--mainly office buildings and retail facilities--underpin the company's overall earnings. These strengths, however, are partly offset by a likely delay in the full recovery of profitability in the company's condominium and property sales business, given the lack of clear signs of recovery in Japan's real estate market. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services also expects Mitsui Fudosan's earnings in its leasing business to remain weak for a year or so, before declines in rents, mainly for office buildings, fully halt. The company's high level of debt has also slowed the recovery of its financial profile.

Standard & Poor's assesses Mitsui Fudosan's business risk profile as "strong." Mitsui Fudosan has a strong market position and competitive advantages in developing real estate. As Japan's largest diversified real estate company, it engages in a wide array of businesses, such as property leasing, development and sales, and management, mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area. Mitsui Fudosan's high-quality assets are the backbone of its core leasing business, which, in turn, underpins the company's overall earnings. Although the domestic real estate market remains sluggish, the rental office and retail facilities the company has completed in recent years operate smoothly. However, in our view, a full recovery of Mitsui Fudosan's leasing business and rental income will take a year or so, because demand in the leasing market--or a recovery in rental revenue--typically lags the economic cycle. Nevertheless, rent sensitivity in the company's portfolio is relatively low compared with its domestic peers. This reflects the company's conservative policy on tenant contracts and continued low vacancy rates, which stood at 3.7% on a consolidated basis for rental office buildings and retail facilities as of June 30, 2012, due to relatively high demand for its properties.

Mitsui Fudosan's property sales business is more vulnerable than its other businesses to changes in overall market conditions. We expect the company to sell more condominiums in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013) than in fiscal 2011, during which the company saw lackluster sales because the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 2011 delayed delivery of some condominiums until fiscal 2012. In addition, we expect the low profitability of the company's condominium sales to improve gradually as the company reduces the proportion of properties it acquired at higher prices during market upswings. However, we believe that Japan's real estate market is likely to remain subdued for a year or so. We expect the weak conditions to constrain the company's gains on sales of its properties, including office buildings, in the investment property sales business, despite its ongoing efforts to collect invested funds by selling assets to Japanese REITs (J-REITs) under its umbrella, as well as to outside investors.

Standard & Poor's evaluates Mitsui Fudosan's financial risk profile as "intermediate." The debt that Mitsui Fudosan has reported on its balance sheet has grown on a consolidated basis because the company has shifted early to revised accounting standards. Under the revised standards, Mitsui Fudosan is required to consolidate special-purpose companies (SPCs) that meet certain requirements into the group's financial statements. However, this does not affect our assessment of the company's credit quality because our analysis already reflects its SPC and off-balance-sheet debt.

Japan's real estate market has yet to stage a clear turnaround. In our view, this will slow the increase in the company's retained earnings through accumulated rental income and gains on property sales, as well as decelerate the reduction of its debt through collection on previously invested funds. As a result, we do not expect Mitsui Fudosan's financial profile, which is slightly weak for the current ratings, to recover in a year or two. Even so, a key factor underpinning the credit ratings on Mitsui Fudosan, in our view, is the company's focus on financial discipline through stringent selection of investments, property sales, and collection on previous investments. Furthermore, we view that significant appraisal gains, mainly in the company's rental properties, and stable cash flow from its property leasing and management businesses make a significant deterioration in Mitsui Fudosan's actual balance sheet unlikely. We hold this view, even if collection on invested funds in its property sales business is somewhat delayed, leading to slow improvement in profitability. We also believe that Mitsui Fudosan's traditional practice of financing with long-term, fixed-rate debt and diversifying debt maturities gives it a high capacity to repay debt.

Liquidity

Our short-term corporate credit rating on Mitsui Fudosan is 'A-2', reflecting our long-term corporate credit rating and our assessment of Mitsui Fudosan's liquidity as "strong."

Mitsui Fudosan limits its proportion of long-term debt maturing each year to around 15% or below. As of March 31, 2012, the company had cash and cash equivalents (deposits and short-term marketable securities) of JPY62.3 billion and unused commitment facilities of JPY230 billion (on a nonconsolidated basis), the sum of which adequately covers the JPY222.8 billion in its long-term debt that is due to mature by the end of fiscal 2012. Mitsui Fudosan's short-term overdraft ceiling is also adequate, reflecting the current outstanding balance of commercial paper that the company has issued. Mitsui Fudosan benefits from stable and strong relationships with its major creditor banks, particularly Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (A+/ Negative/A-1), which currently operates under the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (A/Negative/A-1), and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd. (A+/Negative/A-1). In addition, Mitsui Fudosan has stable financing capabilities, due to its good access to capital markets.

Outlook

The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. Standard & Poor's expects Mitsui Fudosan's property sales business to remain somewhat stagnant and its rental fees to continue to decline slightly, likely constraining the company's earnings capacity and profitability for a year or two. However, in our view, Mitsui Fudosan's explicit policy of focusing on sound financial discipline and its efforts to collect on invested funds make a material deterioration in the company's financial profile unlikely. Standard & Poor's will consider downgrading Mitsui Fudosan if the following factors significantly undermine its earnings and financial profile: (1) prolonged weakness in demand for office buildings, leading to a sharp fall in profitability in its leasing business; (2) a substantial delay in improving earnings and profitability in its property sales business; (3) an expansion of investments that significantly increases total debt; and (4) a ratio of funds from operations (FFO; before adjusting for changes in working capital) to debt that remains below 8.0% for a sustained period.

Conversely, we are likely to upgrade Mitsui Fudosan if the company's thorough management of risks through selective investments and exit strategies results in growing prospects that it will secure stable earnings, a gradual improvement in the profitability of its leasing and property sales businesses, and continuous improvement in its balance sheet. However, because we expect improvement of the company's financial profile to be slow, we see little likelihood that we will raise the ratings on Mitsui Fudosan in the near future.

