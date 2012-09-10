(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'AA' debt rating
to NTT Finance Corp.'s (AA/Stable/A-1+) JPY200 billion shelf registration for
domestic senior straight bonds. The shelf registration is effective for a two-year period from
Sept. 18, 2012.
The ratings on NTT Finance reflect those on its parent, Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp.
(AA/Stable/A-1+). As a core financing arm of the NTT group, NTT Finance provides lease
servicing mainly for the companies of the NTT group. NTT Finance also conducts leasing and
installment sales of information and telecommunications equipment for customers of the group
companies. NTT Finance plays a central role in group financing operations; it accepts surplus
funds from the group companies and lends money to them, if needed. In addition, the company
started operations billing charges and collecting receivables for the group companies in July
2012. Given that NTT Finance fulfills some functions of the group and is highly integrated with
its parent and group companies in terms of operations and finances, we believe that NTT Finance
is highly likely to receive support from its parent if its finances come under pressure.
