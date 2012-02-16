Feb 16 -

OVERVIEW

-- The notes have been repurchased by the issuer and cancelled.

-- We have therefore withdrawn our ratings on these notes.

-- Motif Finance (Ireland)'s series 2007-3 and 2007-4 are constant proportion debt obligation (CPDO) transactions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its credit ratings on Motif Finance (Ireland) PLC's series 2007-3 and series 2007-4 (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow the issuer's repurchase and subsequent cancellation of the notes.

Motif Finance (Ireland)'s series 2007-3 and 2007-4 closed in April 2007 and May 2007, respectively. Their reference portfolios are based on the on-the-run iTraxx Europe and CDX NA IG indices.

