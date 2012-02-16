(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 16 - The substantial contribution of government spending
to Malaysian economic growth in late 2011 suggests that fiscal
expansion is already being deployed as a buffer against the
effects of global economic weakness. This is potentially a cause
for concern given the country's limited headroom for fiscal
stimulus, Fitch Ratings says.
Malaysian GDP grew 5.1% in 2011, the central bank said
Wednesday, in line with our full-year forecast. The third and
fourth quarters saw significant year-on-year increases in
government consumption, of 21.7% and 23.6% respectively. These
increases reflected higher staff costs and spending on supplies
and services. GDP growth excluding government spending was 4.1%
in 2011, down from 8.3% in 2010.
A further global slowdown means the growth rate of
Malaysia's trade-dependent economy will slow further this year.
We forecast full-year GDP growth of 4.0% in 2012. Private
consumption remains strong and we think domestic economic
activity will support growth, while Bank Negara Malaysia
is in a position to ease monetary policy if
necessary.
However, public finances in Malaysia, which we rate 'A-'
with a Stable Outlook, have both short-term and long-term
weaknesses that limit the government's scope for fiscal
stimulus. The authorities increased spending and failed to curb
the deficit in 2004-2007, prior to the financial crisis. Fiscal
stimulus in 2009-2010 left general government debt ratios higher
than the 'A' range medians. Revenue as a percentage of GDP has
been lower than the 'A' range median. Sovereign revenues are
still highly reliant on petroleum-derived receipts. A broader
tax base would boost the resilience of public finances and
support the ratings. Fuel subsidies remain a burden on public
finances.
Revenues rose 16.0% in 2011, leaving the general government
deficit likely to come in around Fitch's forecast of 4.7% of
GDP. However, the government's decision to spend a positive
revenue surprise in 2011 indicated fiscal consolidation aims are
balanced against the need for growth supportive policies.
Indeed, elections must be called by early 2013, raising the risk
that the political backdrop becomes less, not more, conducive to
fiscal consolidation this year.
Malaysia's public finances are a key ratings weakness and we
will continue to monitor them closely. If aggressive stimulus
measures were implemented and this led to a sustained increase
in public debt ratios, it would be negative for the ratings.
Conversely, if the government is able to prioritise fiscal
consolidation, strengthen and broaden its fiscal revenue base,
and lessen energy dependence, it would be positive for the
ratings.