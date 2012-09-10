(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- K-REIT Asia ----------------------------------- 10-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Singapore
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Oct-2011 BBB/-- BBB/--
Rationale
The rating on K-REIT Asia reflects the Singapore-based REIT's good-quality
assets and strong market position in the Singapore commercial office space.
K-REIT's limited geographic diversity--with more than 90% of its assets
located in Singapore--and concentration of tenants from the financial services
sector temper these strengths. We assess the company's financial risk profile
as "intermediate" and its business risk profile as "satisfactory," as our
criteria define these terms.
K-REIT's unencumbered asset base of about Singapore dollar (S$) 3.2 billion
supports its financial risk profile. The trust benefits from a long
weighted-average lease expiry of 6.2 years, compared with an industry average
of three to four years. That supports our assessment of its stable cash flow
generation. About 48.2% of leases by net lettable area have tenors of five
years and more. K-REIT's Singapore-based assets are predominantly located in
the Raffles Place and Marina Bay precincts. These areas are attractive to
high-profile service-based tenants and contain some of the most sought-after
prime commercial office spaces in Singapore. The trust's fairly high tenant
concentration risk offsets its asset strength. K-REIT's top 10 tenants occupy
44% of its leased area and 50.6% of its tenants belong to the financial
services sector.