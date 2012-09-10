(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- K-REIT Asia ----------------------------------- 10-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Oct-2011 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The rating on K-REIT Asia reflects the Singapore-based REIT's good-quality assets and strong market position in the Singapore commercial office space. K-REIT's limited geographic diversity--with more than 90% of its assets located in Singapore--and concentration of tenants from the financial services sector temper these strengths. We assess the company's financial risk profile as "intermediate" and its business risk profile as "satisfactory," as our criteria define these terms.

K-REIT's unencumbered asset base of about Singapore dollar (S$) 3.2 billion supports its financial risk profile. The trust benefits from a long weighted-average lease expiry of 6.2 years, compared with an industry average of three to four years. That supports our assessment of its stable cash flow generation. About 48.2% of leases by net lettable area have tenors of five years and more. K-REIT's Singapore-based assets are predominantly located in the Raffles Place and Marina Bay precincts. These areas are attractive to high-profile service-based tenants and contain some of the most sought-after prime commercial office spaces in Singapore. The trust's fairly high tenant concentration risk offsets its asset strength. K-REIT's top 10 tenants occupy 44% of its leased area and 50.6% of its tenants belong to the financial services sector.