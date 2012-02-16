(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Bijapur Hungund Tollway Private Limited's (BHTPL) INR6,215m (reduced from INR8,465m) senior project bank loans at National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously the agency has assigned its USD50m ECB facility a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB (ind)'.

BHTPL is a special purpose company incorporated to implement a lane expansion project on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis under a 20-year concession from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI; 'AAA(ind)'/ Stable). Located in Karnataka, the project road is a 97.2km stretch between Bijapur and Hungund, and is part of the National Highway, NH-13. The equity is held by Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited (SIPL, 77%) and Montecarlo Construction Limited (23%).

The affirmation factors in the rapid construction progress, with almost 94% of the lane expansion already completed ahead of schedule. Management expects the project to commence commercial operations by March 2012 against the original target of March 2013. However, Fitch notes that the rapid progress has not resulted in a reduction in the debt drawdown; savings, particularly in interest, during construction are being applied towards paying a higher engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) cost for accelerating construction and also for an early completion bonus to the EPC contractor, Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL). Residual construction risk, which is deemed minimal, is mitigated by fixed-price contract with SEL, who, in turn, has entered into a back-to-back subcontract agreement with KNR Constructions Limited.

With BHTPL's management expecting to start tolling as early as April 2012, the project now stands exposed to traffic risk. However, the project has reasonably sound economics based on expected time and cost savings to users compared with competing local roads. The local economy along the project corridor consists primarily of agriculture and mining activities from red granite quarries in Hungund and iron ore deposits in the Hospet-Bellary-Sandhur mining belt. Furthermore, Bijapur would generate some tourist traffic given its historic monuments. As per the study conducted by an independent traffic consultant, commercial vehicles are expected to account for 80% of projected traffic. Although this could result in rapid traffic growth, it also leaves the project exposed to economic downturns as well as to mining regulations affecting traffic levels and growth rates.

Fitch notes that although the concession permits tolling at one of the two toll plazas if at least 75% of the project is completed by the scheduled March 2013, management has preferred not to exercise this option but to wait till full completion before seeking approval to toll. Even so, since principal begins to amortize in 2014, there is sufficient buffer for traffic to overcome potential ramp-up issues.

The project cost of INR1,2571m is being funded by a term loan of INR8,465m - initially as a rupee-denominated loan but subsequently partially replaced by a USD50m foreign currency loan - sponsor equity of INR1,370m and an NHAI construction grant of INR2,736m. The rated debt's exposure to variable interest rates is a risk, which may make BHTPL's coverage ratios volatile. Notwithstanding the rise in Indian interest rates, the introduction of the foreign currency debt, carrying markedly lower interest rates, has helped contain overall borrowing cost at 10.5% per annum, same as at the time of Fitch's previous review. However, any depreciation in the value of the rupee could reduce cash flows available for debt service when the debt starts to amortize. Management reports that principal and interest payments are hedged at a level of INR52.1 per USD as long as the exchange rate does not fall below INR61.15, although Fitch has not been provided with copies of the contracts. Nonetheless, Fitch's stress scenarios show cash flows are able to absorb a 5% y-o-y currency depreciation from current levels even if the principal and interest payments were unhedged.

A positive ramp-up experience, supported by initial traffic data conforming to forecasts could result in a rating upgrade. However, material traffic underperformance could act as a negative rating trigger.