Summary analysis -- F. van Lanschot Bankiers N.V. ----------------- 07-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Sep-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

20-Jun-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2

SACP a-

Anchor a-

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Conservative management.

-- Sound funding and liquidity position.

-- Strong capitalization.

Weaknesses:

-- Modest-size player in a competitive, relatively niche, arena.

-- High fixed-cost base and moderate pre-impairment profitability.

-- Signs of renewed pressure on asset quality.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Netherlands-based private bank F. Van Lanschot Bankiers is stable, reflecting our expectation that Van Lanschot should be in position to defend its niche franchise and maintain a strong capital position, even in the event of continued uncertain economic conditions domestically.

We could lower the ratings if we see signs of protracted further deterioration in the bank's asset quality, leading us to revise our assessment of its risk position to "moderate" from "adequate". We could also take a similar action if we were to reassess negatively the economic risk in The Netherlands on the back of marked systemwide stress. Furthermore, any evidence that capitalization could weaken, leading us to revise our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to around 10% or less, could have a negative impact on the ratings.

The potential for an upgrade is limited at present. However, we could raise the ratings if Van Lanschot's business position were to improve substantially, evidenced among other things by large net inflows of client assets and a sustained increase in revenues and earnings. This would be subject to a notable positive trend in asset quality.