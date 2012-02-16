Feb 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed IBRC Mortgage Bank's (IBRCMB; 'BB-'/Negative/'B') outstanding EUR800m mortgage covered securities (MCS) at 'BBB'. The agency has also removed the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on the outstanding covered bonds.

The affirmation and removal of the RWN follows the agency's review of the MCS programme following the removal of EUR2.95bn UK commercial mortgage loans from the cover pool. The UK commercial loans removed from the pool were mainly (68.0% by market value MV) secured to non-standard UK commercial assets. Fitch views this positively, as the agency believes the commercial assets would have had limited refinancing options in a stressed market. However, as the programme is in wind down, increasing concentration risk of Irish and non-standard commercial assets (currently 18% of the total MV) and increasing concentration of borrowers in the cover pool may negatively affect the programme's ability to refinance assets and repay the MCS in the future should the issuer become insolvent.

The ratings are driven by IBRCMB's Long-term IDR of 'BB-'/RWN and the Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 70.0%, equivalent to one-notch maximum uplift on the covered bonds rating on a probability of default (PD) basis above IBRCMB's IDR. This represents an exception from the determination of Fitch's D-Factor as a weighted assessment of several components, addressing the asset segregation, liquidity gaps, alternative management, covered bonds oversight and derivative counterparties risks. Given IBRCMB's IDR of 'BB-', the covered bonds can reach a rating of 'BB' on a PD basis. In addition, a maximum of three notches reflecting recoveries from the cover pool given a default of the covered bonds can be granted, allowing the covered bonds to be rated up to 'BBB'. All else equal, a one-notch downgrade of the IDR would translate into a one-notch downgrade of the covered bonds rating.

The rating also takes into account the committed over-collateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds being sufficient to sustain the 'BBB' stress scenarios applied by Fitch. The OC supporting IBRCMB's MCS's current 'BB' rating on a PD basis and 'BBB' incorporating recoveries given default stands at 62.0%. This compares with the publicly committed level of 62.0% Fitch gives credit to as per its methodology. Current nominal OC stands at 241.8% or 191.4% based on prudent market value of the cover assets. The OC supporting a given rating will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.

As at 31 January 2012, the programme was secured by commercial real estate mortgage loans equating to EUR2.0bn to 97 borrowers. Approximately 36.1% of IBRCMB's cover pool comprises loans secured on properties located in Ireland, where 25.3% by market value (MV) are located in Dublin. The balance of the cover pool is secured on properties located in the UK where 44.0% by MV are located in London. The properties are diversified by property type, with the largest concentrations in retail (46.2%) followed by office (35.8%). Compared to 7 October 2011, the proportion of non-standard property types has decreased to 15.7% from 45% and is split between hotels (11.9%), pubs (0.3%) and other property types (3.5%), such as leisure, medical, educational facilities, car parks and mixed-use assets. The pool's weighted average (WA) interest coverage ratio of the pool is 1.98x and the WA loan-to-value ratio is 76.8%, up from 66.4%.

The cover assets WA residual maturity is 3.6 years and the MCS bonds have a WA residual maturity of 1.7 years.

The MCS programme benefits from the Eligible Liabilities Guarantee (ELG) scheme which has been extended until the end of December 2012 and guarantees amounts held in the issuer bank accounts. While the ELG provides for timely payment under the scheme, it is possible that the payment default grace period in IBRCMB's MCS programme may not give sufficient time in the situation of a claim being made against the ELG scheme in the event of the insolvency of the account bank provider Irish Bank Resolution Corporation Limited.

Fitch will monitor the key characteristics of the cover assets and outstanding covered bonds on an ongoing basis and check whether the OC taken into account in its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating.