(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to NongHyup Bank's
(A/Stable/A-1) US$8 billion global medium term note (GMTN) program. We assigned our:
'A' rating to the senior unsecured tranche of the program; 'A-' rating to the lower tier II
subordinated tranche; and 'BB+' rating to the upper tier II subordinated tranche.
The rating differential between the senior unsecured notes and the lower tier II
subordinated notes reflects the subordinated nature of the latter. The 'BB+' rating on the upper
tier II subordinated notes is two notches below the bank's stand-alone credit profile reflecting
their subordinated nature and the embedded interest deferral option on these notes, and we do
not expect government support to cover such hybrid capital instruments. \
At the same time, we assigned our 'A' rating to the proposed U.S. dollar-denominated
benchmark senior unsecured notes to be drawn down from the program. The rating on the unsecured
debt is subject to final documentation.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Banks: Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Banks: Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010