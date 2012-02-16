BRIEF-India Cements allots 973,544 shares to Trinetra Cement & Trishul Concrete Products shareholders
* Says allotted 973,544 shares to shareholders of Trinetra Cement and Trishul Concrete Products
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based IL&FS Clusters Development Initiative Limited's (CDI) INR150m fund-based working capital facilities and INR50m non-fund-based working capital facilities at 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)'/'Fitch A1(SO)(ind)'.
The ratings reflect the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by CDI's parent company - IL&FS Technology and Education Services Limited (IETS, a 100% stake, 'Fitch A+(ind)'/Stable) for the former's bank facilities. IETS is a subsidiary of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable).
For further details on the guarantor, please refer to draft rating action commentary "IL&FS Education Affirmed at 'Fitch A+(ind)'; Outlook Stable", dated 16 February 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.
SHANGHAI, June 12 China stocks fell on Monday as tech plays succumbed to a sell-off in the U.S. and other Asian markets, and as investors worried that tighter credit will drag on corporate profitability and economic growth in coming months.