OVERVIEW
-- The Spanish house price correction looks set to continue for at least
another year.
-- Lenders have become more conservative under the pressure of
nonperforming assets, and prepayment rates have suffered as a result.
-- Long-term delinquencies have stabilized but our economic outlook for
Spain suggests that this may be temporary.
-- Our ratings in Spanish RMBS remain unaffected by our downgrade of
Spain, because of the ratings uplift above the sovereign allowed under our
criteria.
-- Our sovereign-related CreditWatch negative actions on Spanish banks
may translate into downgrades in Spanish RMBS in the coming months.
The Spanish house price correction shows no signs of relenting for at least another year, as
the scales of supply and demand tip heavily toward supply, according to Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' Q4 2011 Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) index
report, published today.
Consequently, nonperforming assets on lenders' balance sheets have reached
their highest levels since 1994, which will further test the performance of
outstanding transactions as lenders become more hesitant to grant mortgages.
For instance, our prepayment rate index in Q4 2011 reached its lowest level
yet at 3.75%, dropping from 4.07% in Q3 2011, and from 5.47% a year ago.
Moreover, although long-term delinquencies have stabilized (albeit at a high
level), our economic outlook for the Kingdom of Spain (A/Negative/A-1)
suggests that this may be a temporary respite, with unemployment posing the
biggest threat to loan performance.
Nonetheless, our ratings in Spanish RMBS remain unaffected by our recent
downgrade of Spain (see "Spain's Ratings Lowered To 'A/A1'; Outlook Negative,"
published on Jan. 13, 2012). This is because the maximum achievable rating for
transactions with assets in Spain remains 'AAA' as we generally cap European
Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) structured finance ratings at
six notches above our rating on the related sovereign, if it is at investment
grade (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings:
Methodology And Assumptions," published on April 8, 2011).
However, we are currently assessing counterparty risk in the Spanish RMBS
transactions that we rate, in light of our downgrade of 15 Spanish financial
institutions (see "Ratings On 15 Spanish Financial Institutions Lowered
Following Sovereign Downgrade And BICRA Revision," published on Feb. 13,
2012). Consequently, we may see further downward ratings migration in Spanish
RMBS in the coming months (see "Bank And Sovereign Downgrades Trigger
CreditWatch Actions For European Structured Finance In Fourth-Quarter 2011,"
published on Feb. 9, 2012).
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Spanish RMBS Index Report Q4 2011: Prepayment Rates Sink To New Lows
In Depressed Housing Market, Feb. 16, 2012
-- Ratings On 15 Spanish Financial Institutions Lowered Following
Sovereign Downgrade And BICRA Revision, Feb. 13, 2012
-- Bank And Sovereign Downgrades Trigger CreditWatch Actions For European
Structured Finance In Fourth-Quarter 2011, Feb. 9, 2012
-- Spain's Ratings Lowered To 'A/A1'; Outlook Negative, Jan. 13, 2012