(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed TUNISIANA SA's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB-' and its National Long-term rating at 'AA-(tun)'. The
Outlook on all the ratings is Stable.
TUNISIANA's ratings are based on the standalone performance
and the financial profile of its Tunisiana-branded mobile
business in Tunisia. Wataniya, which already owned 50% of
TUNISIANA prior to the acquisition of Orascom Telecom's
stake, became the majority shareholder with a 75%
stake in Q111. The acquisition strengthened TUNISIANA's linkage
with its ultimate parent, Qatar Telecom Q.S.C. (Qtel,
'A+'/Stable), which owns 52.5% of Wataniya.
The Stable Outlook reflects TUNISIANA's ability to defend
its market position against any potential threat from
competition and the limited impact on its pre-dividend free cash
flow generation from an expected decline in EBITDA margins.
Tunisian mobile market reached maturity at YE10 (a current
penetration rate of nearly 115% at 2011), meaning growth in the
subscriber base is likely to be limited. Any further market
growth is expected to be driven by prepaid services and
fixed-to-mobile churn.
Fitch also notes that the Tunisian exchange rate is a
managed float and only slightly eroded against the euro in 2011.
Even if the Tunisian Dinar is not fully convertible there are no
restrictions on foreign currency transfers abroad, and the
company currently has no problems accessing FX.
TUNISIANA has been a step ahead of its competition, as both
Tunisie Telecom and Divona-Orange are wrangling with internal
shareholder issues, but this is expected to change in the
mid-term. Fitch believes elevated competition by Divona-Orange
will put further pressure in the long term on average revenues
per user (ARPU), which seemed to stabilise at Q2-Q311. If the
regulator introduces mobile number portability (MNP), which
Fitch views as likely in 2012-2013, this will benefit the new
entrant. However, the agency believes that in terms of coverage
and service quality, TUNISIANA still has an edge over the new
competition.
TUNISIANA's EBITDA margins remained at circa 56.5% at 9M11
and 55% at FY10 despite lower ARPU. Decline in ARPU has been a
significant trend since 2007 due to increased competition, but
has not impacted the company's operating margins due to market
leadership and cost-control measures implemented by the strong
management team. The significant delay in the issuance of a 3G
license to Tunisiana has not impacted the company's operational
performance though the competition has had the license for
nearly two years. Fitch notes that despite the heavy capex
needed over the next three years, the company will generate
healthy FCF before dividends due to strong market position and
EBITDA margins.
A steep deterioration in the business environment (eg, a
maturing market compounded by tough competition) leading to
significantly lower operating margins and higher leverage would
be negative for the ratings. In addition, high 3G-related capex
or excessive dividend payments could be detrimental for the
ratings.
Fitch expects leverage (net debt to EBITDA) ratios to remain
consistent with the current rating level (below 1x). A multiple
notch downgrade of the Tunisian sovereign rating would also have
implications for TUNISIANA's rating due to its impact on the
country ceiling. Fitch expects TUNISIANA's strategic focus to
remain on the mobile segment. The ratings do not factor in the
potential of significant international acquisitions. Any such
development would be treated as event risk.