Sept 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Alfa Bond
Issuance plc's upcoming USD subordinated issue of limited recourse loan
participation notes an expected 'BB+ (EXP)' rating.
The bonds' final ratings will be contingent on the receipt of final
documentation conforming to information already received.
The proceeds from the issue will be on-lent to OJSC Alfa-Bank (Alfa), rated
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'/Stable, Short-term IDR 'F3',
Viability Rating 'bbb-', Support Rating '4', Support Rating Floor 'B' and
National Long-term rating 'AA+(rus)'/Stable.
Alfa is the sole borrower under the subordinated loan agreement and its
obligations with respect to the notes will not be guaranteed by its parent ABH
Financial Limited (ABHFL, 'BB+'/Stable) and ABHFL's other subsidiaries.
Alfa is the largest privately-owned banking group in Russia by assets. It is
ultimately owned by six individuals, with the largest stakes held by Mikhail
Fridman (36.47%) and German Khan (23.27%). For more details on Alfa's credit
profile, see 'Fitch Upgrades Alfa Bank to 'BBB-'; Assigns ABH Financial Limited
'BB+'', dated 13 July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.