Sept 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Alfa Bond Issuance plc's upcoming USD subordinated issue of limited recourse loan participation notes an expected 'BB+ (EXP)' rating.

The bonds' final ratings will be contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

The proceeds from the issue will be on-lent to OJSC Alfa-Bank (Alfa), rated Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'/Stable, Short-term IDR 'F3', Viability Rating 'bbb-', Support Rating '4', Support Rating Floor 'B' and National Long-term rating 'AA+(rus)'/Stable.

Alfa is the sole borrower under the subordinated loan agreement and its obligations with respect to the notes will not be guaranteed by its parent ABH Financial Limited (ABHFL, 'BB+'/Stable) and ABHFL's other subsidiaries.

Alfa is the largest privately-owned banking group in Russia by assets. It is ultimately owned by six individuals, with the largest stakes held by Mikhail Fridman (36.47%) and German Khan (23.27%). For more details on Alfa's credit profile, see 'Fitch Upgrades Alfa Bank to 'BBB-'; Assigns ABH Financial Limited 'BB+'', dated 13 July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.