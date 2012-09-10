Sept 10 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Amey Lagan Roads Financial PLC ---------------- 04-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Special Purpose
Program
===============================================================================
Rationale
The 'BB' long-term insured debt rating on the index-linked senior secured
bonds and on the European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Negative/A-1+) senior
secured bank loan issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Amey Lagan
Roads Financial PLC reflects a composite of credit factors outlined below.
The debt benefits from an unconditional and irrevocable payment guarantee of
scheduled interest and principal provided by Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (Ambac;
not rated). Under Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria, the rating on
a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the
monoline insurer and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). Accordingly,
the long-term rating on the debt reflects the SPUR. The outlook on the
underlying rating is stable.
The debt comprises GBP144.963 million of index-linked guaranteed secured bonds,
including GBP24 million of variation bonds, both due in 2037, and GBP120.963
million of index-linked guaranteed loan facilities from the EIB, due in 2035.
Both senior facilities rank equally with one another.
The funds were used by Amey Lagan Roads Ltd. (ProjectCo) to finance the
design, construction, operation, and maintenance of four complementary highway
improvement schemes to the west of Belfast, in Northern Ireland, under an
availability-based payment regime.
The 'BB' rating takes into account what we consider to be the following
principal project risks:
-- The financial profile of the project is weak, in our opinion. Although
not unusual in private finance initiative (PFI) transactions the high degree
of leverage, at 86%, is exacerbated by the margin increase applied to the EIB
loan. This, in large part, has led to the current relatively weak projected
minimum debt service cover ratio (DSCR), calculated using the contract
definition, of 1.08x. The average projected DSCR is 1.22x.
-- The project includes a high proportion of existing roads and
structures, which in our view increases life cycle risk above that of a
new-build road. Furthermore, the operation and maintenance provider has the
right to match the lowest bid for all life cycle work packages, which may
restrict competition for such works. In addition, the breakeven for an
increase in life cycle cost is less robust than for other rated projects.
-- In our view, the level of operational risk in this project is higher
than in others due to the nature of the project (as highlighted above),
together with the current management and control structures employed by
ProjectCo and the operator. It should be noted, however, that the level of
penalty points reported to date is still below the relevant contractual
thresholds.
-- Availability payments are linked to the U.K. retail price index, which
may not correspond to the development of prices of heavy and routine road
maintenance in Northern Ireland.
We consider these risks to be offset by the following credit strengths:
-- The sponsors, contractors, and operator in the consortium have
substantial prior experience of constructing, operating, and maintaining road
projects. Key parties have direct experience of road construction and
operations in Northern Ireland generally and, specifically, in the vicinity of
the project roads.
-- The existing roads inherited for operations and maintenance purposes
through this concession are reported to be in generally good condition.
-- Routine operation and maintenance services are contracted on a
fixed-price basis for the full 30-year concession period, with no benchmarking
or market testing.
-- By employing an availability-based payment mechanism, ProjectCo is
insulated from traffic risk.
Significant works were undertaken in June to repair a defective column at
Fishponds Bridge. We understand that ProjectCo are seeking to claim the costs
of the repair from Roads Service. This is the first major test of the process
to determine responsibility for the maintenance of existing structures.
Remedial notices and penalty points have continued to accrue to ProjectCo,
though the total remains below contractual thresholds, and the technical
adviser continues to report improvements to working practices at ProjectCo and
its sub-contractors. The penalty points were all associated with routine
maintenance, as the deferred construction works have now been completed.
ProjectCo has embarked on the development of a new model for future pavement
lifecycle interventions, which are expected in time to result in a revision to
the assumptions in the financial model. According to the technical adviser,
ProjectCo does not envisage the revision to exceed 5% (upwards or downwards)
of the existing forecast costs.
Liquidity
ProjectCo's liquidity benefits from funded reserve accounts including a senior
debt service reserve account of GBP8.4 million; a mezzanine debt service reserve
account of GBP0.4 million; and a maintenance reserve account of GBP6.5 million.
Recovery analysis
The recovery rating on the debt is '2', indicating our expectation of
substantial recovery of principal (70%-90%) in the event of payment default.
To date, however, there has been limited experience of default or loss in this
sector.
The senior debt facilities benefit from a strong security package, covenants,
and contractual features for compensation on termination that are standard in
U.K. PFI transactions. Although these elements are consistent with the U.K.
Highways Agency's standard approach, there will be no compensation for
termination caused by a ProjectCo default.
Additional features supporting our view of substantial recovery include the
relative clarity of the termination regime (although this remains largely
untested), our expectation of timely repayment by the Northern Ireland
Department for Regional Development (according to defined procedures and
dates), and the robust credit quality of the department as payer of
termination sums. Exposure to a credit default by the department following
termination is, consequently, minimal.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our forecast that the currently cordial
relationship between all of the project parties will prevail and no
significant operational issues will arise.
The ratings may be lowered if there is a material deterioration in the
relationship between ProjectCo and Roads Service, evident in a significant
increase in penalty points awarded, and/or remedial or warning notices issued;
and/or if there is a further weakening of the project's financial profile.
Alternatively, we may raise the ratings if the project's financial profile
strengthens, due, for example, to demonstrable material forecast cost savings
at ProjectCo, or a waiver or lowering of the step-up margin by the EIB on its
loan.
