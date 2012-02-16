Feb 16 -

-- We consider that F&C Asset Management PLC's (F&C) financial profile remains weak, with relatively weak cash flow coverage and high balance sheet leverage.

-- We do not expect to see material improvement in F&C's debt service and leverage metrics over the next 12 months.

-- Therefore, we are lowering our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on F&C to 'BB+/B'. We are also lowering our rating on F&C's junior subordinated debt to 'B+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects the absence of near-term debt maturities and our expectation that F&C's debt service and leverage metrics will not deteriorate over the one-year outlook horizon.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on U.K.-based asset manager F&C Asset Management PLC (F&C) to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook is stable. In addition, we lowered the rating on F&C's junior subordinated debt to 'B+' from 'BB'.

The rating action reflects our view that F&C's persistently weak cash flow coverage and high balance sheet leverage will show little improvement over the one-year outlook horizon. While we recognize that F&C's multi-year transition plan, announced in October 2011, has the potential to gradually improve its financial profile and refocus its strategic priorities on "core" institutional market segments, we note the execution risks in the context of continued market uncertainty and the long implementation cycle of the plan.

The ratings on F&C reflect Standard & Poor's view of its relatively weak profitability and cash flow, high balance sheet leverage, weak fund flow track record, and uneven investment performance across product groups. The ratings are supported by its competitive market position in the institutional segment, diversity of its product offerings, and absence of short-term debt.

F&C is a midsize U.K.-based asset manager with reported assets under management (AUM) of GBP100.1 billion ($158 billion) at Dec. 31, 2011. F&C's AUM are biased toward insurance clients (54% of AUM), but this concentration is partially mitigated by long-term exclusivity contracts, expiring between October 2013 and October 2015, that require significant notice for a withdrawal of funds by these clients. We note, however, that Millennium BCP, a major insurance client, is able to terminate its insurance and sub-advisory contracts at much shorter notice. We further note that Friends Life has given F&C 12-months notice of its intention to withdraw GBP2.3 billion of assets.

F&C remains highly leveraged relative to peers and debt service metrics are low relative to similarly rated asset managers. We note that management has stated that it wishes to allocate free cash to reduce debt over the medium term. Our base-case expectation is that F&C's gross interest coverage ratio (EBITDA-to-interest expense) will remain around 4x over the next 12 months. Contingent on management's execution of announced debt reduction plans, we expect this ratio to improve to around 5x by end-2013. We expect that the debt-to-EBITDA ratio will remain around 3x over the next 12 months with a gradual improvement to the 2.6x-2.7x level by end-2013. We note that F&C has satisfactory liquidity and has no short-term debt due.

F&C's AUM at end-2011 was down 5.4% over the prior year due to uneven investment performance (with particular weakness in equities) and net outflows. We consider that F&C has a weak long-term track record of attracting net new money. Increased market volatility since June 2011, coupled with external event-driven client developments and corporate uncertainty early in the year related to board changes, have, in our opinion, led to a reversal of the tentative turnaround in net inflows seen in 2010. During 2011, net outflows excluding insurance assets totaled GBP1.3 billion versus GBP0.3 billion of net inflows in 2010. While we continue to expect a difficult environment for fund flows, a degree of certainty regarding the strategic direction of the firm should help investor confidence.

F&C's focus on institutional assets (84% of AUM, including the insurance assets) and fixed income (59% of AUM) results in a relatively low average fee margin compared with peers. We consider that operating margins and cash flow are weaker than peers with a similar mix of institutional/fixed income AUM. However, we note management's continued focus on cost alignment and on expanding incremental profit margin (as opposed to fee margin) through scalable products.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that F&C's debt service and leverage metrics will not deteriorate over the one-year outlook horizon. We consider that F&C's transition plan will gradually, over the longer term, place its financial profile on a more sustainable footing.

We could lower the ratings if we expect that debt service and leverage measures will weaken. We could also lower the ratings if we observe a substantial setback in fund flows. The ratings could also come under pressure if F&C's strategic focus on institutional clients fails to result in new mandates on a consistent basis.

We could revise the outlook to positive if F&C demonstrates progress on delivering on its strategic plan, and improving fund flows and investment performance, combined with a material improvement in its financial profile.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating Asset Management Companies, March 18, 2004

-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008