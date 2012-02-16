(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 -

-- French cable operator Ypso Holding Sarl (Ypso) has completed its issue of EUR360.2 million of senior secured notes due 2019.

-- The successful issue and Ypso's implementation of the amendment, and extension of some of its bank debt maturities on Feb. 15, 2012, enable the prepayment or refinancing of a large part of its near-term debt amortization, and in turn alleviate the current liquidity squeeze.

-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on Ypso to 'B' from 'CCC+' and removing the rating from CreditWatch positive. We are also affirming our issue rating of 'B' on Ypso's EUR360.2 million senior secured notes.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Ypso may face a pronounced increase in funding costs in the coming years, and our concerns about its ability to proactively refinance its debt maturing from 2014 onward.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it raised its long-term corporate credit rating on France's sole cable operator Ypso Holding Sarl (Ypso) to 'B' from 'CCC+'. We also removed the rating from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed it on July 22, 2011. The outlook is negative.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' issue rating on the EUR360.2 million senior secured notes issued by Luxembourg-based special purpose vehicle (SPV) Numericable Finance & Co. S.C.A. (not rated). We also affirmed our 'B' issue rating on the EUR360.2 million C facility, onlent with the issue proceeds to Ypso France S.A.S., a direct subsidiary of Ypso Holding Sarl. The recovery rating on the C facility is unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. We have not assigned a corporate credit rating to Numericable Finance & Co., nor have we assigned a recovery rating to the senior secured notes.

The rating actions follow Ypso's announcement of its successful issue of EUR360.2 million of senior secured notes due in 2019 and the two-year extension of a large part of its exposure under existing credit facilities in 2012-2014. We understand that Ypso will use the proceeds of the notes to prepay part of its existing credit facilities.

We see the completion of this refinancing plan, which also includes a covenant reset and the creation of a new revolving credit facility (RCF), as an important step that has enabled Ypso to improve its debt maturity profile and financial flexibility. Still, we note the very high coupon of 12.385% attached to the senior secured notes--which were priced to yield 13%--potentially makes further access to capital markets uneconomical for Ypso.

The negative outlook signals that we could lower the rating by one notch by the end of first-quarter 2013 if Ypso's funding costs or refinancing activity diverge significantly from our base case. We believe the very high yield on Ypso's recently issued senior secured notes could pave the way for a rise in Ypso's interest costs as it continues refinancing its debt maturities at higher rates. In turn, we believe that this could lead Ypso to record significantly less than the EUR110 million FOCF annually and adequate covenant headroom that we expect in our base case. Alternatively, if concerns over refinancing costs deter the group's management from proactively refinancing debt 2014-2017 maturities, we could downgrade Ypso because we see such future refinancing as necessary for the group to maintain an adequate liquidity position.

We believe Ypso is likely to meet its 2012-2013 financial obligations.

We could revise the outlook to stable in the next 12 months if the group successfully refinanced a substantial part of its senior bank debt maturing from June 2014 onward, while preserving sound FOCF generation in line with our base case, and sustaining resilient operating performance and adequate liquidity.

