Sept 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has withdrawn its 'AAAm' principal stability fund rating on LGIM Liquidity Funds PLC-Euro Liquidity Fund (the fund), a money market fund domiciled in Ireland.

Legal & General Investment Management Ltd., the fund's investment advisor, has requested the withdrawal of the rating after its decision to close the fund. The fund has been closed to further subscriptions since July 11, 2012 following the European Central Bank's decision to cut the deposit rate from 0.25% to 0%. The fund is expected to be liquidated and closed on Oct. 3, 2012.

At the time of the withdrawal, the fund's risk profile was consistent with the requirements set out under our 'AAAm' principal stability fund rating criteria. The assets of the Euro Liquidity Fund totaled EUR181.83 million on Sept. 5, 2012. As of today, Standard & Poor's will no longer undertake weekly surveillance of this fund.

Standard & Poor's principal stability fund ratings, identifiable by the 'm' suffix, are assigned to funds or pools that exhibit stable net asset values. Those funds rated 'AAAm' exhibit a superior ability to limit exposure to loss, and maintain a constant or rising net asset value per share at all times.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

