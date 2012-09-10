BRIEF-Oppenheimer Holdings announces proposed senior secured notes offering
* Oppenheimer announces proposed senior secured notes offering
Sept 10 Forum Bank
* Moody's has today withdrawn the following ratings of Forum Bank: standalone bank financial strength rating (BFSR) of E+ mapping to a b3 baseline credit assessment, long-and short-term global local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings of B3/NP and National Scale Rating of Baa3.ua. All global scale ratings had negative outlooks at the time of withdrawal.
* Oppenheimer announces proposed senior secured notes offering
* Gardner Lewis Asset Management L.P. reports a 5.6 percent stake in Kate Spade & Co as of May 26, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sAAip9) Further company coverage: