Sept 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' latest European CLO Performance Index Report highlighted several changes in performance metrics in April 2012. Most notably, all of the European collateralized loan obligations (CLO) cohorts tracked in our performance index reported an increase in the percentage of 'CCC' rated assets in their underlying portfolios.

The report features observations on the performance trends of European CLOs, which include:

-- 'CCC' rated assets: All of the European CLO vintages tracked in our index reported increases in the percentage of assets rated in the 'CCC' category in April 2012.

-- Three of the European CLO cohorts (2005, 2006, and 2008) reported increases in the percentage of defaulted assets in April 2012.

-- Senior and subordinate overcollateralization (OC) test cushions: Three of the European CLO cohorts (2004, 2007, and 2008) experienced increases in their reported senior OC ratio cushions. Three of the European CLO cohorts (2005, 2006, and 2008) reported a decrease in their junior OC ratio test cushions.

-- The number of transactions reported to be failing their senior OC tests decreased from that reported in March. However, the number of transactions reported to be failing their junior OC ratio tests decreased.

Our European CLO Performance Index Report provides aggregate performance statistics across most of our rated European cash flow CLO transactions backed primarily by corporate loans. We provide this information to help market participants track the overall performance of European cash flow CLO transactions and to benchmark the performance of the transactions they follow against the performance of cohorts of similar transactions.

