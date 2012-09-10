(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' latest European CLO Performance Index Report
highlighted several changes in performance metrics in April 2012. Most notably, all of the
European collateralized loan obligations (CLO) cohorts tracked in our performance index
reported an increase in the percentage of 'CCC' rated assets in their
underlying portfolios.
The report features observations on the performance trends of European CLOs,
which include:
-- 'CCC' rated assets: All of the European CLO vintages tracked in our
index reported increases in the percentage of assets rated in the 'CCC'
category in April 2012.
-- Three of the European CLO cohorts (2005, 2006, and 2008) reported
increases in the percentage of defaulted assets in April 2012.
-- Senior and subordinate overcollateralization (OC) test cushions: Three
of the European CLO cohorts (2004, 2007, and 2008) experienced increases in
their reported senior OC ratio cushions. Three of the European CLO cohorts
(2005, 2006, and 2008) reported a decrease in their junior OC ratio test
cushions.
-- The number of transactions reported to be failing their senior OC
tests decreased from that reported in March. However, the number of
transactions reported to be failing their junior OC ratio tests decreased.
Our European CLO Performance Index Report provides aggregate performance
statistics across most of our rated European cash flow CLO transactions backed
primarily by corporate loans. We provide this information to help market
participants track the overall performance of European cash flow CLO
transactions and to benchmark the performance of the transactions they follow
against the performance of cohorts of similar transactions.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- April 2012 European CLO Performance Index Report: 'CCC' Rated Assets
Increase For All European Cohorts While Overcollateralization Ratio Cushions
Show Mixed Performance, Sept. 10, 2012