Sept 10 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate BMW Floorplan Master Owner Trust Series 2012-1 as
follows:
--$750,000,000 class A 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
Good Quality of Receivables: The receivables backing 2012-1 are backed by more
than 75% new vehicles and mainly BMW, MINI, and other OEM new and used vehicles.
Asset Concentrations: Dealers are subject to specific concentration limits,
mitigating the risk of individual dealer defaults and losses. Furthermore, the
exposure to individual vehicle types, dealer credit ratings, and state
concentrations are mitigated with concentration limits.
Strong Dealer Network: Based on a review of dealer financial metrics and BMW
FS's internal dealer risk ratings (categorized into eight distinct groups), the
financial health of the participating dealer network is currently viewed as
strong, with the majority of dealers profitable in 2012.
Strong Trust Performance: BMW FMOT has continued to experience positive trends
in overall performance, including elevated monthly payment rates (MPRs) and
asset yields, low agings and delinquencies, and no dealer defaults and trust
losses.
Sufficient Credit Enhancement: Initial credit enhancement for the class A notes
is 22.79%, consisting of 4.20% subordination of the class B notes, 18.34%
required subordinated amount (RSA), and a 0.25% reserve account (for both of the
initial note balances). Structural features, including early amortization
triggers, mitigate risks stemming from dealer/manufacturer
defaults/bankruptcies.
Consistent Origination and Servicing: BMW FS demonstrates adequate abilities as
an originator, underwriter, and servicer, as evidenced by the historical
delinquency and loss performance of BMW FMOT.
Legal Structure Integrity: The legal structure of the transaction provides that
a bankruptcy of BMW FS would not impair the timeliness of payments on the
securities.