(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT BFI Finance Indonesia
Tbk's (BFI) National Rating and its senior debt at
'A(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned
'A(idn)' ratings to BFI's proposed bond programme of up to
IDR1.2tn, and to its MTN notes of IDR225bn.
BFI's 'A(idn)' National Rating takes into account its
established franchise in leasing and consumer financing, its
experienced management team and strong capitalisation. The
company also benefits from strong commitment from Trinugraha
Capital & Co SCA, its largest shareholder since May 2011.
BFI's ROA declined to 10.9% in Q311 (2010: 11.6%) from
robust loan growth, which was mainly financed by bank loans and
bond issuances. As borrowings continue to fund its strong
growth, its debt to equity ratio rose to 1.1x in Q311 (2010:
0.9x). NPL coverage fell to 98% in Q311, while the NPL ratio
improved to 1.2% over the same period (2010: 1.4%), mainly as a
result of the implementation of new accounting regulations.
BFI continues to expand its geographical presence outside of
Java - mainly in the Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi and Eastern
Indonesia areas (68% of total managed receivables) - where the
local economies are supported by agri and mining businesses. BFI
has 169 branches throughout Indonesia.
The Stable Outlook on BFI is largely underpinned by its
standalone performance, which is likely to remain strong as
profitability continues to improve. Fitch may take a negative
rating action if there is asset quality deterioration. It will
consider a positive rating action if BFI receives a longer track
record of commitment from Trinugraha Capital & Co SCA.
Established in 1982, BFI is owned by international fund
management including The Northern Trust S/A AVFC (9.58%),
Trinugraha Capital & Co. (44.95%), and others/public (45.47%).