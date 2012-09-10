Sept 10 -
OVERVIEW
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Mercedes-Benz
Auto Receivables Trust 2012-1's $1.547 billion asset-backed notes (see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by prime
auto loan receivables.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Sept. 10, 2012.
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that
differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect:
-- The availability of approximately 8.1% credit support for the class A
notes based on stressed cash flow scenarios. This credit support provides
coverage of more than 5.0x our 0.85%-0.95% expected net loss range to the
class A notes.
-- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash
flow modeling scenarios that are appropriate to the preliminary rating
categories.
-- Our expectation that under a moderate ('BBB') stress scenario, all
else being equal, our ratings on the notes will remain within one rating
category of the assigned preliminary ratings. This is within the one-category
rating tolerance for preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rated securities, as outlined in
our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria,"
published May 3, 2010).
-- The credit enhancement in the form of overcollateralization, yield
supplement overcollateralization, a reserve account, and excess spread.
-- The characteristics of the collateral pool being securitized.
-- The transaction's payment and legal structures.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Mercedes-Benz Auto Receivables Trust 2012-1
Class Rating Type Interest Amount
rate (mil. $)
A-1 A-1+ (sf) Senior Fixed 450.00
A-2 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 500.00
A-3 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 450.00
A-4 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 146.50