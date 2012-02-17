(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Bonai Industrial Company Limited's (BICL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmations continue to reflect BICL's seven-decade-long track record of maintaining a conservative financial profile with high cash balances of INR7,297.5m, strong EBIDTA margins of 43%, a negative net debt and high interest cover of 54.1x in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11). The company does not have any large capex plans over the near-term, thus debt protection is likely to remain strong.

The ratings continue to be constrained by the cyclical nature of the domestic iron ore industry and the sensitivity of BICL's cash flows to iron ore price fluctuations, especially as it does not have any long-term contracts with buyers. The company's mining leases have expired, and it has duly applied for the renewal of the leases with the regulatory authorities. While the regulatory rules allow the company to continue to mine until a decision is taken by the state government on renewal, the loss of the licenses would put pressure on its sale volumes.

Negative rating action may result from any substantial debt-funded capex by BICL, resulting in gross leverage (total adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR) of beyond 1x, and/or rejection of the company's application for the renewal of the mining leases. Positive rating action may result from renewal of the company's mining leases and/or any significant addition in mine reserves leading to a substantial increase in revenues, keeping the EBITDA margins around the current level.

BICL belongs to the SR Rungta Group, which has a long track record in the mining of iron ore and manganese. BICL mining operations are stable, and there are sufficient logistic facilities for transport of iron ore through its investments in railway rakes under the Wagon Investment Scheme of the Indian Railways. The company grew at a CAGR of 58.6% over FY08-FY11 and reported net sales of INR14,156.9m in FY11 (FY10: INR4,607.1m). In FY10, BICL had cash balances of INR3,251.7m, an EBITDA margin of 42.6%, a negative net debt, and interest coverage of 37.2x.

Fitch has also affirmed BICL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR285.4m term loans: affirmed at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'

- INR1,000m fund based limits (decreased from INR1,500m): affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR200m non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'