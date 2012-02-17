(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Karur Vysya Bank Limited's (KVB) 'Fitch A+(ind)' National Long-Term rating, which had a Stable Outlook, to the non-monitored category. The rating will now appear as 'Fitch A+(ind)nm' on the agency's website. The rating on KVB's INR3bn lower tier 2 subordinated debt programme has also been migrated to 'Fitch A+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A+(ind)' .

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of KVB. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings will be re-activated and communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.