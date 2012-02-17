(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - The New Zealand government's downward revision to its fiscal surplus forecast for 2014/15 has no negative ratings implications, as it does not affect our base case assumption of a return to surplus the following year, Fitch Ratings says.

In its Budget Policy Statement Thursday, the government predicted a surplus of NZD370m (USD305m) in 2014/15, down from its previous forecast of NZD1.45bn, due to slower-than-expected economic growth, which resulted in weaker tax revenues and higher expenditure projections.

While the government's new forecast suggests the probability of an early return to fiscal surplus has fallen, our base-case scenario - that New Zealand will not return to surplus until 2015/16, given concern over the global economy and the potential need for further upward revisions to earthquake reconstruction-linked costs - remains unchanged.

The revised forecast for 2014/2015 has no negative ratings implications. An earlier-than-expected return to fiscal surplus would be positive for New Zealand's ratings, as it would help New Zealand's public finances re-establish their strength relative to other 'AA' range sovereigns.

A deterioration in the strength of public debt indicators relative to 'AA' range peers, following counter-cyclical fiscal stimulus measures and reconstruction costs after the Christchurch earthquake, was one of the factors that prompted our downgrade of New Zealand, to 'AA' from 'AA+', in September last year.

In its 2010 budget, the government said it hoped to return to fiscal surplus in 2015/16. It has subsequently forecast a return to surplus ahead of this schedule, despite the impact of one-off reconstruction costs that caused the fiscal deficit to widen to 9.2% of GDP that year.

Alongside its long-term aim of cutting net debt to less than 20% of GDP, these targets reflect a strong political commitment to fiscal prudence, as outlined in the government's 2011 fiscal strategy report. This maintained efforts to shift the economy to savings, productive investment and exports, from borrowing, consumption, and fiscal spending.

Political commitment to fiscal sustainability is a ratings' strength.