(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 -

-- On Feb. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's revised the outlook on French carmaker Peugeot S.A. (PSA), to negative from stable.

-- We consequently revised the outlook on PSA's captive finance arm, Banque PSA Finance (BPF) to negative from stable, and affirmed our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on BPF.

-- We cap the long-term rating on BPF two notches above that on its parent PSA.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised the outlook on France-based Banque PSA Finance (BPF) to negative from stable. At the same time we affirmed our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on BPF.

The outlook revision follows a similar action on BPF's parent, French carmaker Peugeot S.A. (PSA, BB+/Negative/B) (see "French Carmaker Peugeot Outlook To Negative On Continuing Operational Challenges In 2012; 'BB+/B' Ratings Affirmed," published Feb. 16, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We cap BPF's long-term rating two notches above that on PSA, because of its regulated status as a bank and our view of its "moderate" systemic importance in France.

BPF's reliance on wholesale funding is mitigated by its prudent and sophisticated liquidity management, in our view, leading us to affirm our 'A-2' short-term rating. The bank's policy is to cover all refinancing needs for at least six months, assuming no rollover of outstanding debt, while continuing to provide loans. Most of its refinancing resources have original maturities greater than one year, and its short-term outstanding debt is covered by undrawn confirmed syndicated credit lines. We believe BPF continues to have good market access, as its diversified set of investors illustrates, and based on its successful EUR700 million bond issue in January 2012, along with improved bond yield spreads since the beginning of the year. As a regulated bank, it also has access to European Central Bank funding.

We consider BPF to be a "core" subsidiary of its lower-rated parent PSA. Although we generally don't rate "core" subsidiaries higher than their parents, we believe BPF is insulated from PSA because of its regulatory and legal status as a bank, stronger financial profile, and fully independent refinancing strategy. We generally cap the long-term rating on captive finance subsidiaries one notch above the long-term rating on the parent. But in this case we cap the rating on BPF two notches above that on its parent because we view BPF as being of "moderate" systemic importance in France and we assess the French government (Republic of France; unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+) as "supportive" of its banking system.

The outlook is negative and mirrors that on PSA.

We would downgrade BPF if we downgraded PSA. We could also downgrade BPF if we reduced the notches of difference between the long-term ratings on BPF and PSA to one from two as a consequence of our reassessment of the bank's systemic importance in France to "low" from "moderate." A reassessment might happen if we noticed a decline in the French government's willingness to provide support to BPF if needed. A combination of both scenarios could lead to a two-notch downgrade, although we view this as unlikely at this stage, in our opinion.

We would consider revising the outlook on BPF to stable if we revised the outlook on PSA to stable.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Captive Finance Operations, April 17, 2007

-- "French Carmaker Peugeot Outlook To Negative On Continuing Operational Challenges In 2012; 'BB+/B' Ratings Affirmed," Feb. 16, 2012