Feb 17 -
-- We understand that CMED, a China-based advanced
in-vitro diagnostic company, missed a scheduled interest payment
on its convertible bond.
-- We view the missed interest payment as a payment default
under our criteria.
-- We are therefore lowering the corporate credit rating on
CMED to 'D' from 'SD'. We are also lowering our Greater China
credit scale rating on the company to 'D' from 'SD'.
-- We are withdrawing all the ratings due to inadequate
information.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered the
long-term corporate credit rating on advanced in-vitro
diagnostic company China Medical Technologies Inc. (CMED) to 'D'
from 'SD'. At the same time, we lowered our Greater China credit
scale rating on CMED to 'D' from 'SD'. We subsequently withdrew
all the ratings. At the time of the withdrawal, our debt rating
on the company's US$150 million convertible bond due December
2016 was 'D'.
The rating actions followed confirmation that CMED missed
the coupon payment on its US$276 million 4.0% convertible bond
maturing in August 2013. The interest payment was due on Feb.
15, 2012. We understand the issuer has a 30-day grace
period--under the bond's terms and conditions--to make the
payment.
We had lowered the corporate credit rating on CMED to 'SD'
on Jan. 31, 2012, after the company missed a semi-annual
interest payment due on Dec. 15, 2011, on its US$150 million
6.25% convertible bond maturing in December 2016. The company
also failed to make the payment within the 30-day grace period.
CMED has not explained why it did not make the two coupon
payments, given that it appears to have sufficient capacity to
do so. According to CMED's unaudited results for the quarter
ended Sept. 30, 2011, the company has about US$206.5 million in
cash and cash equivalents. Nevertheless, we note that on Dec.
13, 2011, CMED announced that it would restructure its debt to
strengthen its balance sheet.
We are withdrawing the ratings on CMED because the company
has not provided us with adequate information to enable us to
determine its current financial position and intent.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, Feb. 2, 2012
-- China Medical Technologies Inc. Rating Lowered To 'SD' On
Missed Coupon Payment; Issue Rating Lowered To 'D', Jan. 31,
2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For
Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Timeliness Of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And
Use Of 'D' And 'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008