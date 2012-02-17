Feb 17 -

-- We understand that CMED, a China-based advanced in-vitro diagnostic company, missed a scheduled interest payment on its convertible bond.

-- We view the missed interest payment as a payment default under our criteria.

-- We are therefore lowering the corporate credit rating on CMED to 'D' from 'SD'. We are also lowering our Greater China credit scale rating on the company to 'D' from 'SD'.

-- We are withdrawing all the ratings due to inadequate information.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered the long-term corporate credit rating on advanced in-vitro diagnostic company China Medical Technologies Inc. (CMED) to 'D' from 'SD'. At the same time, we lowered our Greater China credit scale rating on CMED to 'D' from 'SD'. We subsequently withdrew all the ratings. At the time of the withdrawal, our debt rating on the company's US$150 million convertible bond due December 2016 was 'D'.

The rating actions followed confirmation that CMED missed the coupon payment on its US$276 million 4.0% convertible bond maturing in August 2013. The interest payment was due on Feb. 15, 2012. We understand the issuer has a 30-day grace period--under the bond's terms and conditions--to make the payment.

We had lowered the corporate credit rating on CMED to 'SD' on Jan. 31, 2012, after the company missed a semi-annual interest payment due on Dec. 15, 2011, on its US$150 million 6.25% convertible bond maturing in December 2016. The company also failed to make the payment within the 30-day grace period.

CMED has not explained why it did not make the two coupon payments, given that it appears to have sufficient capacity to do so. According to CMED's unaudited results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2011, the company has about US$206.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. Nevertheless, we note that on Dec. 13, 2011, CMED announced that it would restructure its debt to strengthen its balance sheet.

We are withdrawing the ratings on CMED because the company has not provided us with adequate information to enable us to determine its current financial position and intent.

