(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 11 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Nomura Real Estate Office Fund Inc. ----------- 11-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Real estate

investment

trusts

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Sep-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

07-Jul-2004 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Nomura Real Estate Office Fund Inc. (NOF), a Japanese REIT (J-REIT), reflect its relatively strong business position, backed by its sponsor's real estate management and development capabilities; the high quality of its sizable portfolio of office properties; and its adequate liquidity on hand and relatively high financial flexibility. At the same time, the ratings are tempered by weak portfolio profitability and interest coverage indicators, owing to the slow recovery of the office leasing market, which continues to constrain rental revenue; the portfolio's large unrealized losses, which diminish its financial buffer; a debt-to-capital ratio slightly above the range set under its financial policy; and its properties' high average age.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses NOF's business risk profile as "strong." As of the end of the 17th six-month fiscal term (ended April 30, 2012), NOF owned a portfolio of 51 office buildings nationwide, though primarily in the Tokyo metropolitan area, with a total purchase price of about JPY375.4 billion. We view a substantial decline in NOF's cash flow as unlikely in the midterm, due to the high quality of the properties in its portfolio. Nevertheless, NOF's cash flow has faced downside risk. In the second half of 2010, NOF's largest tenant reduced the rent for the sublessee of one of the J-REIT's major properties, NRE Tennozu Building (Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo; purchase price: about JPY33.1 billion). Thereafter, the sublessee evacuated some of its subleased space. Although the master lessee concluded a lease agreement with a new sublessee, effective October 2011, to fill the vacated portion of the building, we believe it will take time for NOF's profits to recover.

Standard & Poor's views NOF's financial profile as "modest." NOF's capital structure and debt profile are relatively conservative. About 90.8% of its debt bore fixed rates as of the end of the 17th fiscal term, with maturities diversified through 2028. At the end of the same term, the J-REIT's debt-to-capital ratio [interest-bearing debt including hoshokin liabilities/(interest-bearing debt including hoshokin liabilities + total net assets), as defined by Standard & Poor's] stood at about 49.2% as of the end of the 17th fiscal term. This level is slightly higher than the cruising range set under NOF's financial policy. The portfolio's unrealized losses (the difference between the portfolio's appraisal value and book value at the end of a fiscal term) represented about 9.8% of book value. Although the increase in unrealized losses is decelerating, the situation is a reversal from when the portfolio had unrealized gains under strong market conditions. NOF's weak profitability and interest coverage indicators make it likely, in our view, that the J-REIT's financial standing will take time to completely recover, amid the subdued office leasing market.

Liquidity

Our short-term credit rating on NOF is 'A-2', reflecting our long-term credit rating and our assessment of NOF's liquidity as "adequate." We believe NOF has sufficient liquidity sources for the 18th fiscal term (ending Oct. 31, 2012)--including liquidity on hand and funds from operations (FFO)--to cover uses--such as debt repayments, capital expenditures, and dividend payouts. Outstanding cash and deposits totaled about JPY26.7 billion as of the end of the 17th term. Following a JPY10 billion reduction in June 2012, NOF's current committed credit lines total JPY30 billion, all of which are unused. The J-REIT maintains good relationships with many financial institutions, allowing it to secure refinancing loans with relative ease, among other benefits. NOF also has relatively high financial flexibility, given that all of its debt is unsecured.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. Although business conditions for NOF remain challenging, we believe that its portfolio cash flow is unlikely to decline materially from current levels in the midterm, underpinned by its high-quality portfolio. We may consider raising our ratings on NOF if we see an increased likelihood of improvement in its profitability, debt-to-capital ratio, and interest coverage indicators, and if signs of recovery in the office leasing market emerge. Specifically, we may consider an upgrade if its ratio of FFO to interest-bearing debt exceeds and remains above 7.5%, or if its debt-to-total assets ratio (as defined by NOF) falls and stays below 45%. On the other hand, we would consider lowering our ratings if NOF's ratio of FFO to debt fell and remained below 5.5%, or if its debt-to-total assets ratio remains above 55% and appears unlikely to improve.

