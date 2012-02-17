(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barloworld Ltd's (Barloworld) National Long-term rating at 'A+(zaf)' and domestic medium term note (DMTN) senior unsecured issue rating at 'A+(zaf)'.The National Short-term rating has also been affirmed at 'F1(zaf)'.The Outlook on the National Long-term rating is Stable.

The affirmations are supported by Barloworld's credit metrics, which are underpinned by the positive recovery in the operating performance from core businesses in southern Africa. The order book for mining equipment in southern Africa has rebounded sharply to over ZAR6bn in Q112 and is at levels markedly above the low point reached in 2009 (ZAR1.5bn equipment order book for southern Africa at the height of the previous economic downturn). The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that secured order book levels in southern Africa should benefit the equipment operations in the next 18-24 months.

However Fitch remains cautious about demand for international and domestic demand for construction equipment, which is likely to remain sluggish. The agency also considers that the group's operational performance remains susceptible to cyclical end-market industries such as mining and construction, which constrains Barloworld's current ratings.

Fitch anticipates a peak in Barloworld's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage metric to increase close to 2.5-2.7x in FY12 following increased working capital requirements to fund inventory levels and the potential acquisition costs associated with the Bucyrus equipment distribution rights. In this scenario, Fitch assumes potential divestures in 2012/13 could strengthen the group's cash position and provide some de-leveraging ability.

Despite increased debt levels in 2012, Fitch expects net leverage to start improving by FY13 and to be sustained close to 2x. In FY11, Barloworld reduced its net debt levels to ZAR4.4bn from ZAR5bn in FY10 and Fitch believes the current (FY11) leverage position offers financial flexibility to incur moderate investment growth.

Liquidity is under control supported by cash balances of ZAR2.7bn at FY11, available unutilised bank facilities of ZAR4bn in the South African operations and a longer debt repayment profile. Negative rating pressure could materialise if the FFO adjusted leverage metric is sustained above 2.5x with a material change in financial policy, unsuccessful asset divestures and significant operating profit erosion.