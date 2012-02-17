(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 17 - Fitch Ratings says in its quarterly European Tyre Tracks report that the overall performance of the European auto ABS sector displayed stable trends in Q411.

A breakdown of Q4's performance shows that the Fitch 60-180 day Delinquency Index and the Fitch Net Loss Index remained stable at 0.7% and 0.5% respectively. The Fitch Excess Spread Index increased by 0.3% to 3.1% in Q411.

The increase in the Excess Spread Index level was driven by a positive trend across each country in the index this period.

The relatively encouraging performance displayed across the index was not mirrored in the macroeconomic data for the quarter, which may have an effect on future performance. Consumer confidence fell again across the EU to -21.9 in Q411 from -19.0 in the previous quarter. New passenger car registrations in the EU15 moved in a similar direction, falling by 1.7% in 2011 over 2010.

New auto ABS issuance in Q411 increased in number but decreased in volume relative to Q410 (including transactions not rated by Fitch). Five transactions from Germany, one from Italy and one from Norway were launched totalling EUR4.4bn. In Q410, six transactions (five German and one Spanish) were launched totalling 4.6bn. However, issuance volumes from the year as a whole portray a different story. 2011 total issuance figures came out at EUR16.6bn compared to EUR12.5bn end of Q410). These figures have significantly surpassed the record volume achieved in 2007 of EUR14.4bn.

The report, entitled 'Tyre Tracks - Fitch European Auto ABS Index', is available on www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Tyre Tracks Q411

here